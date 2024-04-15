Teams set for 2024 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The 2024 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament includes several stars from Virginia college hoops teams and multiple players who just went to the Final Four.

The 70th annual tournament for graduating college seniors starts on Wednesday, April 17 and runs through Saturday, April 20 at Churchland High School. It’s allows players to showcase their skills in front of NBA and other professional scouts about a month before the NBA Draft Combine.

James Madison forward T.J. Bickerstaff (3) goes to the basket against Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn (23) during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men’s NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The P.I.T. officially announced its eight teams for the tournament on Monday. The 64-player field features Hunter Cattoor from Virginia Tech, T.J. Bickerstaff from JMU and Kyle Rode from Liberty.

(Courtesy of the PIT)

Bigger names from other college teams nationwide include USC’s Boogie Ellis, Michigan State’s Tyson Walker and D.J. Horne, the 6-foot-2 guard who helped lead N.C. State to the men’s Final Four this year (not to be confused with the Wolfpack’s lovable big man, D.J. Burns, Jr.).

North Carolina State ‘s DJ Horne advances the ball up court during an Elite Eight college basketball game against Duke in the NCAA Tournament in Dallas, Sunday, March 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

More information on the teams and tickets for the event will be on the tournament’s website coming up. The tournament shared the team rosters on Monday on its Twitter page.

