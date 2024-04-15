Teams set for 2024 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The 2024 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament includes several stars from Virginia college hoops teams and multiple players who just went to the Final Four.
The 70th annual tournament for graduating college seniors starts on Wednesday, April 17 and runs through Saturday, April 20 at Churchland High School. It’s allows players to showcase their skills in front of NBA and other professional scouts about a month before the NBA Draft Combine.
The P.I.T. officially announced its eight teams for the tournament on Monday. The 64-player field features Hunter Cattoor from Virginia Tech, T.J. Bickerstaff from JMU and Kyle Rode from Liberty.
Bigger names from other college teams nationwide include USC’s Boogie Ellis, Michigan State’s Tyson Walker and D.J. Horne, the 6-foot-2 guard who helped lead N.C. State to the men’s Final Four this year (not to be confused with the Wolfpack’s lovable big man, D.J. Burns, Jr.).
More information on the teams and tickets for the event will be on the tournament’s website coming up. The tournament shared the team rosters on Monday on its Twitter page.
