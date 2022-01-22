Which teams to root for in the NFL Playoffs as an Oregon Ducks fan

We have now reached the divisional round of the 2021-22 NFL Playoffs, and eight teams remain in the mix to try and make it to a coveted Super Bowl appearance.

For Oregon Duck fans who may not have a rooting interest, there are still several former beloved players from Eugene who are in the mix. We lost a few players along the way in the wild card round last weekend, like Henry Mondeaux (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Marcus Mariota (Las Vegas Raiders), but for the most part, the Oregon contingency is still alive.

So do you want to watch the NFL action this weekend with rooting interests? Here are the Ducks who are still alive to help you make your decisions.

DE Arik Armstead (San Francisco 49ers)

Opponent: Green Bay Packers

Game Time: Saturday, 5:15 p.m. PT

CB Deommodore Lenoir (San Francisco 49ers)

Opponent: Green Bay Packers

Game Time: Saturday, 5:15 p.m. PT

OL Jake Hanson (Green Bay Packers)

Opponent: San Francisco 49ers

Game Time: Saturday, 5:15 p.m. PT

LB Justin Hollins (Los Angeles Rams)

Opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Game Time: Sunday, 12 p.m. PT

KR Kenjon Barner (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Opponent: Los Angeles Rams

Game Time: Sunday, 12 p.m. PT

