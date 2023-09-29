What do teams need to qualify for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals?

With the pool stage beginning to wind down and the quarter-finals looming on the horizon, only Wales are currently through to the knockout stage. What do the other teams need? And why could Ireland or France still technically be knocked out? Here is your helpful permutations guide.

Here are the tie-breakers, in order, should teams end up level on points:

The winner of the match in which the two tied teams have played each other shall be the higher ranked.

The team who have the best difference between points scored for and points scored against in all their pool matches shall be the higher ranked.

The team who have the best difference between tries scored for and tries scored against in all their pool matches shall be the higher ranked.

The team who have scored most points in all their pool matches shall be the higher ranked.

The team who have scored most tries in all their pool matches shall be the higher ranked.

Should the tie be unresolved at the conclusion of steps one through five, the rankings as per the updated official world rugby rankings on Oct 9, 2023 will determine the higher ranked team. See the official world rugby rankings.

France

Wins: New Zealand 27-13, Uruguay 27-12, Namibia 96-0

Losses: -

To play: Italy

Still have to win against Italy to guarantee their place in the quarter-finals, given they could drop out of the top two if New Zealand win both their matches and secure one try bonus point to end up on 14 and France lose to the Azzurri (with no bonus points). Finish level on points with New Zealand - perhaps by drawing against Italy - and France would progress having won that opening game.

Italy

Wins: Namibia 52-8, Uruguay 38-17

Losses: -

To play: New Zealand, France

Have their hardest matches to come but mission accomplished so far with maximum points. Shocking either Dupont-less France or New Zealand could send them through, as could drawing with the All Blacks while also picking up a bonus point.

New Zealand

Wins: Namibia 71-3

Losses: France 13-27

To play: Italy, Uruguay

Naturally left with work to do after that opening loss, but if they win against Italy on Friday, ideally with a bonus point, then back in the drivers’ seat for second place.

Uruguay

Wins: -

Losses: France 12-27, Italy 17-38

To play: Namibia, New Zealand

Not going through but have played valiantly and their whole tournament has focused on trying to secure a second-ever Rugby World Cup win against Namibia anyway.

Namibia

Wins: -

Losses: Italy 8-52, New Zealand 3-71, France 0-96

To play: Uruguay

Simply chasing that first-ever Rugby World Cup win, having tactically rested most of their side against France. Losing Johan Deysel to a ban for his tackle on Dupont is a blow.

Ireland

Wins: Romania 82-8, Tonga 59-16, South Africa 13-8

Losses: -

To play: Scotland

The hard work is nearly done but losing to Scotland would put them in a pickle, assuming Scotland secure a bonus-point win over Romania, given the possibility of being tied on points with Scotland, who would own the head-to-head. A bonus point of some kind would prevent disaster.

South Africa

Wins: Scotland 18-3, Romania 76-0

Losses: Ireland 8-13

To play: Tonga

A bonus-point win over Tonga and a Scotland win over Ireland would be enough for South Africa to top the group. The situation they want to avoid is ending up level on points with Ireland in a scrap for second if Scotland pick up maximum points, given Ireland would hold the head-to-head after that win in Paris.

Scotland

Wins: 45-17 Tonga

Losses: South Africa 3-18

To play: Romania, Ireland

Fail to beat Ireland and they are out, for starters, and it is worth noting that Ireland have won the past eight meetings dating back to 2017. Worth noting, too, that should Scotland end up level on points with Ireland and South Africa and it comes down to head-to-heads, then points difference also comes into play. Scotland need a big win over Romania to catch up with the other two.

Tonga

Wins: -

Losses: Ireland 16-59, Scotland 17-45

To play: South Africa, Romania

Odd as this might sound, given they have no points, if Tonga can end up level on 10 points by winning their last two matches with bonus points, and have a better points difference, they might be able to sneak into third and qualify automatically for RWC 2027. Scotland, however, hold the head-to-head.

Romania

Wins: -

Losses: Ireland 8-82, South Africa 0-76

To play: Scotland, Tonga

A similar (incredibly unlikely) scenario to Tonga, except they would need to beat both Scotland and Tonga.

Wales

Wins: Fiji 32-26, Portugal 28-8, Australia 40-6

Losses: -

To play: Georgia

Happy days for Wales, the only side to have qualified so far, who simply need a win over Georgia to top the group given Fiji mathematically could still sneak in there. A draw or two bonus points would also be enough.

Fiji

Wins: Australia 22-15

Losses: Wales 36-32

To play: Georgia, Portugal

Real potential for Fiji to pick up a maximum 10 points from their final two games, having not lost to Georgia since 2016. Wales slipping up against the same opponent seems unlikely but if they did, Fiji could sneak into first place.

Australia

Wins: Georgia 35-15

Losses: Fiji 15-22, Wales 6-40

To play: Portugal

Even a bonus-point win over Portugal would not be enough for the Wallabies given they would need Fiji to lose both of their matches. And if through a combination of bonus points they ended up tied with Fiji on 11, then Fiji would hold the head-to-head. If Australia lost to Portugal - who knows at this point - they might even be in trouble for third place and qualification for 2027.

Georgia

Wins: -

Draws: Portugal 18-18

Losses: Australia 15-35

To play: Fiji, Wales

The collapse against Portugal was a bit of a disaster, given Georgia might have been putting the heat on the Wallabies for third spot. There is still a chance of that, but it will take a win over Fiji, some bonus points and Portugal performing a miracle.

Portugal

Wins: -

Draws: Georgia 18-18

Losses: Wales 8-28

To play: Australia, Fiji

Imagine everyone was willing Portugal to a first-ever Rugby World Cup win against Georgia (aside from those in Tbilisi). Can they shock Australia and make a push for third? Unlikely. Would be fun, though.

England

Wins: Argentina 27-10, Japan 34-12, Chile 71-0

Losses: -

To play: Samoa

Wondering why England have not yet qualified? We are here to help.

Accruing 14 out of 15 points has been quietly impressive but a Samoa win over England - providing Samoa also defeat Japan with a bonus point - would leave the two teams tied on 14 points and England losing the head-to-head.

Now, a try or losing bonus point for England would be enough to sneak home on 15 points. But it means England are not mathematically through yet because, also, Argentina could win their final two matches with bonus points, creating a potential three-way tie on 14 points - Samoa would have beaten England, England have beaten Argentina, and Argentina have beaten Samoa - which is when it comes down to points difference. England’s fortunately is healthy, for now.

Samoa

Wins: Chile 43-10

Losses: Argentina 10-19

To play: Japan, England

Still in contention for the reasons listed above. Two bonus-point wins would even see them top the pool ahead of England (assuming England get nothing from that game). Currently ahead of Japan on points difference, although the two sides will be separated after Thursday’s game.

Japan

Wins: Chile 42-12

Losses: England 12-34

To play: Samoa, Argentina

Less of a threat to England because they do not have the head-to-head advantage, although two bonus-point wins and nothing for England against Samoa could technically see Japan top the group.

Argentina

Wins: Samoa 19-10

Losses: England 10-27

To play: Chile, Japan

Hard to see them suddenly coming to life after a poor tournament, having scraped past Samoa, but as mentioned above can still get involved in a battle for the top spots if they pick up two bonus-point wins (and England get nothing against Samoa).

Chile

Wins: -

Losses: Japan 12-42, Samoa 10-43, England 0-71

To play: Argentina

Winless and pointless but they have the fixture that will mean the most coming up last in the South American derby against Argentina. Technically cannot come third and qualify for 2027 even with a bonus-point win because of the head-to-head with Japan and Samoa.

