Which teams have qualified for Euro 2024 and when does it start?

England can qualify for Euro 2024 tonight if they beat Italy at Wembley.

They will join the six teams who have already booked their place at next summer’s tournament in Germany, with the hosts the first to secure their place.

Scotland became the first home nations team to qualify over the current international period despite a defeat to Spain.

Wales are in a good position to follow Turkey through in Group D.

Belgium, France, Spain and Portugal are the other top guns of European football to qualify.

Who has qualified for Euro 2024?

Germany

The host nation is given an automatic place in the tournament but face an uphill battle for their team to be ready in time.

Manager Julian Nagelsmann took over after a 1-4 defeat to Japan but the four-time world champions have found some form recently in beating France and the US in recent games.

Belgium

Domenico Tedesco’s side earned their qualification on Friday with a 3-2 win over Austria, who are also on the brink of progression.

The side are captained by Jan Vertonghen, and ranked five in the world by Fifa, although they did underperform at last year’s World Cup.

France

The World Cup runners-up made light work of their group to qualify on Friday.

The Netherlands and Greece are meeting on Monday night in a key game to decide second place in the group.

France captain Kylian Mbappe (Franck Fife / AFP via Getty Images)

Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo is still in the team for Portugal, who have a perfect 21 points from their group.

Slovakia, Luxembourg, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Iceland all still have a chance to qualify behind them.

Spain

A 2-0 win over Scotland was enough for the Spanish to qualify for Euro 2024, where they will enter as one of the favourites.

After their women’s team won the World Cup, the Spanish FA has been in crisis following the scandal involving chief Luis Rubiales. The former boss has now stepped down.

Scotland

Thanks to Spain’s win over Norway, Scotland have also qualified. The top two sides in the group both have 15 points.

It means there is now only a slim chance that Erling Haaland’s Norway will play in Euro 2024, with his side now potentially needing to win a play-off.

Turkey

Turkey topped a group that contained Wales and Croatia to book their ticket for Euro 2024.

The side is managed by former Italy great Vincenzo Montella.

Harry Kane is hoping to lead England to Euro 2024 (Joe Giddens / PA)

When is Euro 2024?

Euro 2024 will be played from June 14 to July 14 next year, with all games being hosted in stadiums around Germany.

The first match will be in Munich and the final will be played in Berlin’s Olympiastadion.