Draw, schedule for 2024 Paris Olympics: What are the groups? Which teams have qualified?

The 2024 Olympics in Paris are on the horizon and the soccer tournaments are going to be incredible.

We now know the group stage draw too as the path to Gold can now be plotted out.

July 24 is when the men's tournament kicks off with the final on August 9, while the women's tournament begins a day later and the final is on August 10.

With stadiums across France (Bordeaux, Lyon, Nice, Marseille, Nantes and Saint-Etienne will host games) being used and the final held at Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes, this is going to be an epic celebration of the beautiful game.

For the first time since 2008 the USMNT have qualified for the tournament and there will be hopes that a talented young squad can deliver a medal for Team USA as they were handed a kind group stage draw where they face hosts France in the opening game. Two-time reigning champs Brazil failed to qualify so hosts France and reigning World Cup champs Argentina are expected to be the favorites to win Gold. The men's tournament is a U-23 competition but three players in each squad over the age of 23 are allowed to compete for their nations so all eyes will be on the likes of Mbappe, Pulisic and Messi to see if they will be included by their respective nations. Mbappe and Pulisic seems likely, while Messi playing in Paris probably isn't going to happen. Still, we can dream.

The USWNT have qualified for the women's tournament, which allows players of all ages to compete, and are favorites to win Gold in Paris but they haven't tasted success at the Olympics since 2012 in London as Canada are the reigning champs. The USWNT were handed a very tough group with Germany, Australia and Zambia set to push them all the way to reach the knockout rounds. Hosts France are also expected to make a deep run, while Canada, Brazil and Colombia are the only other teams who have qualified at this point as qualifying for the women's tournament intensifies in the spring.

Below you will find details on who has qualified for the 2024 Olympics in both the men's and women's soccer tournaments, while you can click on the link for details about how to watch all of the Olympic action across NBC's platforms.

The draw for the Paris 2024 Olympics

The draw for the group stage took place in Paris on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 3pm ET.

The draw was held at the Paris 2024 Olympic headquarters in Saint-Denis, with the group stage for both the men's and women's tournament announced.

Who has qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics women’s tournament?

There are 12 teams in the women's tournament with the USWNT clinching their qualifying spot by winning the CONCACAF W Championship in 2022. Canada beat Jamaica in a CONCACAF playoff as the reigning champs reached the Olympics, while Brazil and Colombia will represent South America. France qualify as hosts, while Germany and Spain qualified as UEFA Nations League Finals third-place winner and finalist respectively. New Zealand represent the Oceania region, while Japan and Australia will represent Asia and Nigeria and Zambia will fly the flag for Africa after coming out of their qualifying tournament in April.

AFC (Asia): Japan, Australia

CAF (Africa): Nigeria, Zambia

CONMEBOL (South America): Brazil, Colombia

CONCACAF (Central & North America): Canada, USA

OFC (Oceania): New Zealand

UEFA: France (host), Spain, Germany

Group stage draw

Group A: France, Colombia, Canada, New Zealand

Group B: USWNT, Zambia, Germany, Australia

Group C: Spain, Japan, Nigeria, Brazil

Group A schedule - all kick off times ET

Thursday, July 25

Canada vs New Zealand - 11am (Saint-Etienne)

France vs Colombia - 3pm (Lyon)

Sunday, July 28

New Zealand vs Colombia - 11am (Lyon)

France vs Canada - 3pm (Saint-Etienne)

Wednesday, July 31

New Zealand vs France - 3pm (Lyon)

Colombia vs Canada - 3pm (Nice)

Group B schedule

Thursday, July 25

Germany vs Australia, 1pm (Marseille)

USA vs Zambia, 3pm (Nice)

Sunday, July 28

Australia vs Zambia, 1pm (Nice)

USA vs Germany, 3pm (Marseille)

Wednesday, July 31

Zambia vs Germany, 1pm (Saint-Etienne)

Australia vs USA, 1pm (Marseille)

Group C schedule

Thursday, July 25

Spain vs Japan, 11am (Nantes)

Nigeria vs Brazil, 1pm (Bordeaux)

Sunday, July 28

Brazil vs Japan, 11am (Paris)

Spain vs Nigeria, 1pm (Nantes)

Wednesday, July 31

Japan vs Nigeria, 11am (Nantes)

Brazil vs Spain, 11am (Bordeaux)

Knockout rounds

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal 2: Saturday, August 3: Group B winner vs Group C runner up, 9am (Paris)

Quarterfinal 3: Saturday, August 3: Group C winner vs 3rd place Group A/B, 11am (Lyon)

Quarterfinal 4: Saturday, August 3: Group A runner up vs Group B runner up, 1pm (Marseille)

Quarterfinal 1: Saturday, August 3: Group A winner vs 3rd place Group B/C, 3pm (Nantes)

Semifinals

Tuesday, August 6: Winner Quarterfinal 2 vs Winner Quarterfinal 4, 12pm (Lyon)

Tuesday, August 6: Winner Quarterfinal 1 vs Winner Quarterfinal 3, 3pm (Marseille)

Bronze medal match

Friday, August 9, 9am (Lyon)

Gold medal match

Saturday, August 10, 11am (Paris)

Who has qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics men’s tournament?

There are 16 teams in the men's tournament with three teams from Asia, Africa and Europe, plus two from South America and Central and North America, one from Oceania and France as hosts, qualifying for the tournament. The final team to make it will be decided in a play-off as Guinea (fourth-place in Africa) will play against the fourth-place team from Asian qualifying.

AFC (Asia): TBD - AFC U-23 Asian Cup held April-May 2024 (3 teams qualify)

CAF (Africa): Egypt, Mali, Morocco

CONMEBOL (South America): Argentina, Paraguay

CONCACAF (Central & North America): Dominican Republic, USA

OFC (Oceania): New Zealand

UEFA (Europa): France (host), Israel, Spain, Ukraine

AFC-CAF playoff: TBD vs Guinea

Group stage draw

Group A: France, USA, AFC/CAF intercontinental play-off winner, New Zealand

Group B: Argentina, Morocco, U23 Asian Cup qualifier 3, Ukraine

Group C: U23 Asian Cup qualifier 2, Spain, Egypt, Dominican Republic

Group D: U23 Asian Cup qualifier 1, Paraguay, Mali, Israel

Group A schedule - all kick off times ET

Wednesday, July 24

TBD vs New Zealand - 11am (Nice)

France vs USA - 3pm (Marseille)

Saturday, July 27

New Zealand vs USA - 1pm (Marseille)

France vs TBD - 3pm (Nice)

Tuesday, July 30

New Zealand vs France - 1pm (Marseille)

USA vs TBD - 1pm (Saint-Etienne)

Group B schedule

Wednesday, July 24

Argentina vs Morocco - 9am (Saint-Etienne)

TBD vs Ukraine - 1pm (Lyon)

Saturday, July 27

Argentina vs TBD - 9am (Lyon)

Ukraine vs Morocco - 11am (Saint-Etienne)

Tuesday, July 30

Ukraine vs Argentina - 11am (Lyon)

Morocco vs TBD - 11am (Nice)

Group C schedule

Wednesday, July 24

TBD vs Spain - 9am (Paris)

Egypt vs Dominican Republic - 11am (Nantes)

Saturday, July 27

Dominican Republic vs Spain - 9am (Bordeaux)

TBD vs Egypt - 11am (Nantes)

Tuesday, July 30

Dominican Republic vs TBD - 9am (Paris)

Spain vs Egypt - 9am (Bordeaux)

Group D schedule

Wednesday, July 24

TBD vs Paraguay - 1pm (Bordeaux)

Mali vs Israel - 3pm (Paris)

Saturday, July 27

Israel vs Paraguay - 1pm (Paris)

TBD vs Mali - 3pm (Bordeaux)

Tuesday, July 30

Paraguay vs Mali - 3pm (Paris)

Israel vs TBD - 3pm (Nantes)

Knockout rounds

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal 2: Friday, August 2: Group B winner vs Group A runner up, 9am (Paris)

Quarterfinal 4: Friday, August 2: Group D winner vs Group C runner up, 11am (Lyon)

Quarterfinal 3: Friday, August 2: Group C winner vs Group D runner up, 1pm (Marseille)

Quarterfinal 1: Friday, August 2: Group A winner vs Group B runner up, 3pm (Bordeaux)

Semifinals

Monday, August 5: Winner Quarterfinal 1 vs Winner Quarterfinal 3, 12pm (Marseille)

Monday, August 5: Winner Quarterfinal 2 vs Winner Quarterfinal 4, 3pm (Lyon)

Bronze medal match

Thursday, August 8, 11am (Nantes)

Gold medal match

Friday, August 9, 12pm (Paris)