Teams prepare for 2024 Appy League season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Final projects are finishing up at the ballparks of the Johnson City Doughboys and Elizabethton River Riders as teams across the region prepare for the Appalachian League opening day on Tuesday.

The Johnson City Doughboy’s ballpark has undergone some changes since the 2023 winning season for the team, receiving the league title.

Some new paint has been laid and additions made to food service at the ballpark. A new grab-and-go concession stand has been added and a 35-foot trailer with new food options.

“For example, firecracker fries: so that’s boneless chicken wings with french fries and buffalo sauce and ranch to funnel cake fries,” said the Doughboy’s general manager, Patrick Ennis.

Ennis said these food options keep fans watching the baseball game.

Along with themed nights planned for the season, on the Doughboy’s opening night, there will be a ceremony of raising the flag at Tannery Knobs.

“We have so much fun, so many activities going on for folks of all ages and we can’t wait to welcome people back to TVA Credit Union ballpark,” Ennis said.

The team broke attendance records last season and Ennis said they hope that trend continues.

The River Riders are excited to welcome fans back to a new turf field. The field was installed over the winter.

“We decided to move [the field] all forward where it should be, which creates a nice open walkway,” said River Riders general manager, Kiva Fuller.

The team has a special night planned for the second home game on Saturday. There will be a carnival night with games and a fireworks show.

“Hey! Summer’s here,” Fuller said. “Baseball’s here. Hot dogs are here. Beer is here and we’re going to have a carnival night so it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The Doughboys play their first home game on Tuesday night. They face the Bristol Stateliners at 7 p.m.

The River Riders play their first home game Friday against the Stateliners, beginning at 7 p.m.

