Teams that pose biggest threat to Georgia’s national title hopes

Georgia is the clear frontrunner to win it all this season. At 7-0, the Dawgs rank No. 1 in both the AP Top-25 and the Coaches Poll and have been America’s most dominant team all year.

It’s a down year for college football as far as talented teams go. Any year where Cincinnati is ranked No. 2 in the nation is going to be considered a down year in my book. The universe is basically screaming at the Bulldogs to win it all. Oklahoma has not looked great. Alabama and Ohio State suffered a loss. Even Clemson is plain bad this year. It’s Georgia and then everyone else.

But speaking of everyone else — which teams pose the biggest threat to Georgia’s chances of winning it all for the first time since 1980? Who could stand in the way of Georgia fans being able to let hope back into their life once again?

We take a look at the five teams that pose the biggest threat to Georgia’s national title hopes this year.

5. Florida Gators

Gators QB Anthony Richardson (15) changes the play against LSU. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

They’re the next opponent on the schedule and Georgia’s biggest rival. Of course they’re a threat, but there’s also a reason Florida is No. 5 on this list. The Gators are simply not very good.

But it’s the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, and anything is possible. It would take a miracle for Florida to beat Georgia, but if it somehow happens, Georgia would have to win out, including beating Alabama (most likely) in the SEC Championship to make it back to the College Football Playoff.

4. Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) throws for a first down vs UCF. Syndication: The Enquirer

If Georgia makes the playoff, they could very well end up playing Cincinnati in the semifinal.

Would Georgia likely win this game? For sure – by at least three scores. The Dawgs would just be too physically dominant for the Bearcats to handle.

But when there’s a playmaker at quarterback and an offense that is clicking, despite the lack of talent it’s played, Cincinnati can pose a threat to anyone.

Like I said, Georgia would win this game by at least three scores. And that’s not a knock on Cincinnati – it’s more so that I promised to give you the five teams that pose the biggest threat to UGA, and due to the lack of great teams this year, the Bearcats happen to be one of them.

3. Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams throws a pass vs TCU. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Oklahoma will likely finish with a perfect record and make the College Football Playoff again.

There’s still a lot of questions about the Sooners, but Caleb Williams has proven he can move the ball and give the offense some energy recently.

But Georgia would have its way with Oklahoma. The Sooners rank 70 in the nation in sacks allowed. Night-night, Oklahoma.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio StateWR Chris Olave (2) blows a kiss to the sky after scoring a touchdown vs Maryland. Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

This is a potential playoff matchup.

Sure, Ohio State lost to Oregon and does not look as high-powered as it always does. But it still has the nation’s No. 1 ranked offense, averaging 562 yards per game. Think about that for a second.

Any time the Buckeyes are lingering around near the top of the rankings, you better keep an eye out.

The Buckeyes have the No. 1 scoring offense in the nation and quarterback CJ Stroud is passing for 340 yards per game and has only thrown three interceptions all year. They’re also running the ball extremely well, averaging 210 rushing yards per game.

Georgia may have the nation’s No. 1 passing defense, but the build up of injuries in the secondary is concerning. Ohio State has only allowed eight sacks this season…so if the Dawgs and Buckeyes do play, UGA better hope it gets to the quarterback quick.

If I’m Kirby Smart, I would want to avoid OSU at all costs.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama WR Jameson Williams (1) runs for a 94-yard touchdown vs Miami. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Was there ever a question as to which team would be No. 1 on this list?

This is a team that, unfortunately for Kirby Smart and Georgia, there’s no real way of avoiding. Let’s be real, Alabama is NOT going to miss out on the SEC Championship Game. It’s just not going to happen.

And when Georgia and the Tide play in Atlanta, expect a bloodbath. Is Georgia the better, more talented team this year? Probably.

But sometimes that just does not matter. It’s Alabama – never count the Tide out.

Nick Saban has already lost to one former assistant coach this year, so you know he’s not planning on making it two.

I would not be surprised if Alabama beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game and then the two teams met again in the national championship game.

