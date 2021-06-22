Will these teams make playoffs in 2021 season? 'NFL Total Access'
The 'NFL Total Access' crew discusses which teams will make the playoffs in the 2021 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Derek Carr reached out to Carl Nassib after the Raiders defensive end announced he is gay. The team’s star quarterback said he told Nassib he loves him. Carr sent a text message to several reporters in response to questions about his reaction to Nassib’s revelation. “I have often said I love my teammates,” Carr said. [more]
Bills receiver Cole Beasley said plenty last week about the rules regarding vaccinated and unvaccinated players. He now has something more to say: He’s done saying anything about it. “I said all I needed to say,” Beasley told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I’m just living a normal life from here on out. I’m not trying to [more]
The Minnesota Vikings offseason has been stellar, according to CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin.
When the Lions traded Matthew Stafford, one of the aspects that made the Rams a solid trade partner was the ability to acquire Jared Goff in the deal. General Manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have praised Goff all offseason, with Holmes recently saying that he’s sure Goff has a chip on his [more]
CBS Ranks its top college football quarterbacks heading into 2021, but there aren't any Ohio State players included.
Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Frank Schwab shares his top 3 division winner wagers for the upcoming season.
A month out from the Tokyo Olympics, the US men's basketball roster is taking shape, and it once again looks like a juggernaut.
Kevin Durant nailed this response to Klay's pictures on Instagram.
The question has swirled throughout the NFL for the past 24 hours. Who is the “motherf–ker” to whom Tom Brady is referring in his comments regarding a team that lost interest in signing Brady last year because they were “sticking with” the other guy? Speculation has centered on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, because: (1) Brady [more]
If the Sixers decide to move on from Ben Simmons this offseason, here are some teams that could work as trade partners.
Some of the best tight ends are gathered in Nashville this week for the first Tight End University Summit. Tim Tebow is not one of the attendees. He was not invited. Tebow is trying to make the transition from quarterback to tight end with the Jaguars. 49ers tight end George Kittle and recently retired tight [more]
Stephen A. Smith dropped a haymaker on the Ben Simmons matter. By Dan Roche
A former sports journalist for the first time publicly revealed she was raped during a work interview by a Major League Baseball player. Kat O’Brien wrote in an essay published Sunday in The New York Times that she was attacked as she talked to the player in his hotel room some two decades ago when she was 22 years old, writing about sports for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I hope that by sharing my experiences, more women will feel comfortable speaking up when something is inappropriate,” O’Brien wrote.
The young Packers receiver created some positive momentum during minicamp.
Jalen Suggs is the best player on the board with immediate upside. He blossomed into an NBA-ready point guard with poise and smart decision making.
The Celtics' trade of Kemba Walker to the Thunder may have been the right decision for all parties, but that doesn't mean it was easy.
The Las Vegas Raiders' Carl Nassib announces he is gay, becoming the first active NFL player to do so. Former NBA player Jason Collins knows what's next for Nassib.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reports that Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons is constantly babied.
Vashti Cunningham, who was 18 when she competed at the 2016 Olympics, has the No. 1 mark in the world this year.
Brendan Ayanbadejo married his wife, Natalee, in 2003, and the couple have three children. But during his 10 NFL seasons, Ayanbadejo became one of the league’s first — and most — outspoken advocates for equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community. So Ayanbadejo, who last played in 2012, applauded from the sideline when Raiders defensive end [more]