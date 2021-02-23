Should teams play in their conference tournaments? | Yahoo Sports College Podcast

The Telegraph

Tiger Woods in surgery after being pulled from vehicle Update on golfer's injuries expected shortly Oliver Brown: Woods' hard-won peace has been blown to smithereens Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Tiger Woods has suffered serious injuries in a car crash and was pulled from the wreckage by firefighters in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning. Woods is undergoing surgery for multiple injuries after his vehicle rolled over and police said he was rescued with “the jaws of life”, a hydraulic tool used to recover victims from crash scenes. Early reports suggested that the golfer has broken both legs and was in the operating theatre. Los Angeles County sheriff’s department told local media that Woods' injuries were "non life-threatening". The accident happened at 7.12am (3.12pm UK time) and Woods was on his own. Overhead images showed the bonnet had caved in and that the airbag had been inflated.