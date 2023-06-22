What teams are participating in this weekend’s 7-on-7 at Rutgers?

The Rutgers 7-on-7 Schiano Shootout is set to be stacked this weekend, with a number of top programs and top recruits expected to be on campus.

It has already been a busy week for Rutgers football, having landed a trio of commitments on the defensive side of the ball. Now the Scarlet Knights and head coach Greg Schiano are set to host several prominent programs for the area as well as some big-name recruits.

Below are some of the powerhouse programs that will be featured at the event:

Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.)

Name to watch: Jaylen McClain (four-star defensive back, Ohio State commit)

Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, PA)

Name to watch: Kenny Woseley (four-star defensive back, Penn State commit)

Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Name to watch: Lyrick Samuel (class of 2025 wide receiver with multiple Power Five offers already)

St. Joseph’s Regional School (Montvale, N.J.)

Names to watch: Yasin Willis (four-star running back and the top player in New Jersey according to Rivals. John Forster (class of 2025 running back with multiple Power Five offers).

Donovan Catholic (Toms River, N.J.)

Name to watch: Michael Thomas (class of 2025 wide receiver who is ranked as a four-star)

Shabazz High School (Newark, N.J.)

Name to watch: Omari Gaines (class of 2025 defensive back who is ranked a three-star)

Tottenville High School (Staten Island, N.Y.)

Name to watch: Kory Brown (an eighth grade standout who is profiled here by Rutgers Wire)

