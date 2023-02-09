Which teams in the Pac-12 have the most returning players in 2023?

As the offseason in college football rolls along, one of the main things that fans and media members try to do in their spare time is figure out which teams are going to be the best in the upcoming season. There may be new coaches at different places or top-ranked recruiting classes that can be used to encourage many, and give hope to certain fan bases, but one of the biggest factors in determining which teams will have a leg up going forward is returning players.

Quite simply, the teams who bring back the highest number of players from the previous season will typically be better suited to find success going forward. It’s not hard to see why — continuity often breeds comfortability; if you have players and coaches that are used to playing with each other, and are familiar with the system, then more time can be spent on perfecting intricacies, rather than working to nail down the basics.

So when looking at the 2023 college football season, one of the best ways to predict who some of the top teams in the nation will be is to look at the returning production on the roster. ESPN recently broke down how many returners each FBS team in the nation has for this season, ranking them based on the overall percentage of holdovers, both on offense and defense.

We wanted to take a more specific look at the Pac-12 conference and see who has the most continuity out west. While our previews and preseason power rankings are already out there, how do those predictions stack up against the rankings of returning production? Let’s take a look.

Stanford Cardinal

National Ranking: 129th

Returning Production

Overall: 35%

Offensive: 34% (129th)

Defensive: 36% (128th)

Most Notable Returner: RB Casey Filkins

Most Notable Loss: QB Tanner McKee

Analysis

Stanford might be in some trouble next season. While QB Tanner McKee is headed to the NFL, the Cardinal will also be forced to try and turn things around without long-time head coach David Shaw, who stepped away after the 2022 season. We’ll see what Troy Taylor can do in year one.

Arizona State Sun Devils

National Ranking: 109th

Returning Production

Overall: 53%

Offensive: 61% (86th)

Defensive: 45% (117th)

Most Notable Returner: WR Elijah Badger

Most Notable Loss: RB Xazavian Valladay

Analysis

There’s not a ton to work with for Kenny Dillingham in Tempe, but he was able to bring some nice talent in via the transfer portal and in the 2023 recruiting class to try and improve the roster. However, nobody should get their hopes up for a bowl-game season from the Sun Devils this year.

Colorado Buffaloes

National Ranking: 93rd

Returning Production

Overall: 57%

Offensive: 57% (98th)

Defensive: 57% (79th)

Most Notable Returner: WR Jordyn Tyson

Most Notable Loss: QB Brendon Lewis

Analysis

With Deion Sanders coming to Boulder and bringing his luggage with him, the Buffs undoubtedly got better this offseason. They retained some of the best players from the 2022 roster, and a lot of the lesser players ended up transferring out.

Arizona Wildcats

National Ranking: 90th

Returning Production

Overall: 57%

Offensive: 72% (43rd)

Defensive: 42% (121st)

Most Notable Returner: QB Jayden de Laura

Most Notable Loss: WR Dorian Singer

Analysis

With Jayden de Laura back under center for Jedd Fisch, the Wildcats have decent prospects of competing in the Pac-12 this year, though it’s going to be tough with the unbelievable talent at the top of the conference. Losing your leading WR, Dorian Singer, in a transfer to USC definitely hurts.

Washington State Cougars

National Ranking: 78th

Returning Production

Overall: 62%

Offensive: 73% (40th)

Defensive: 50% (99th)

Most Notable Returner: QB Cameron Ward

Most Notable Loss: LB Francisco Mauigoa

Analysis

I expect Washington State’s offense to be better next year with another chance for Cameron Ward to prove what he’s got at the FBS level. However, the Cougars’ defense definitely lost a major talent in Francis Mauigoa.

UCLA Bruins

National Ranking: 59th

Returning Production

Overall: 64%

Offensive: 54% (104th)

Defensive: 75% (25th)

Most Notable Returner: RB Keegan Jones

Most Notable Loss: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Analysis

Chip Kelly is losing three of his best players in QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, RB Zach Charbonnet, and WR Jake Bobo, and he will have a QB competition between true freshman Dante Moore and transfer Collin Schlee. It should be entertaining to watch, at the very least.

Oregon Ducks

Nov 12, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) carries the ball

National Ranking: 54th

Returning Production

Overall: 65%

Offensive: 65% (65th)

Defensive: 65% (58th)

Most Notable Returner: QB Bo Nix

Most Notable Loss: CB Christian Gonzalez

Analysis

The Oregon Ducks are returning some production in a few key areas, such as at QB and on the defensive line. However, their No. 1 CB is headed to the NFL, as is their No. 1 LB in Noah Sewell. They are also going to have to replace 4 of the 5 starters from their offensive line while working with a new offensive coordinator and new OL coach.

Oregon State Beavers

National Ranking: 53rd

Returning Production

Overall: 65%

Offensive: 78% (20th)

Defensive: 52% (92nd)

Most Notable Returner: RB Damien Martinez

Most Notable Loss: LB Omar Speights

Analysis

The Beavers were dealt a tough blow when Omar Speights announced that he was transferring, but with RB Damien Martinez returning, and QB DJ Uiagalelei coming to Corvallis, it should be an entertaining year for Oregon State.

California Golden Bears

National Ranking: 46th

Returning Production

Overall: 68%

Offensive: 58% (92nd)

Defensive: 78% (17th)

Most Notable Returner: RB Jayden Ott

Most Notable Loss: QB Jack Plummer

Analysis

It will be another new quarterback for Justin Wilcox in Berkley, but the Golden Bears at the very least have incredibly talented RB Jayden Ott returning for his sophomore season.

Washington Huskies

National Ranking: 22nd

Returning Production

Overall: 73%

Offensive: 74% (34th)

Defensive: 73% (30th)

Most Notable Returner: QB Michael Penix

Most Notable Loss: RB Wayne Tualapapa

Analysis

A lot of the most important pieces are returning for Washington, headlined by QB Michael Penix, and WRs Romeo Odunze and Jalen McMillan. By all accounts, Washington will be among the best teams in the conference in 2023.

Utah Utes

National Ranking: 16th

Returning Production

Overall: 76%

Offensive: 83% (5th)

Defensive: 69% (45th)

Most Notable Returner: QB Cam Rising

Most Notable Loss: CB Clark Phillips III

Analysis

While QB Cam Rising and WR Brandon Kuithe are returning for Utah, they are losing players like CB Clark Phillips and TE Dalton Kincaid, both of whom are projected to be first or second-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Despite that, Utah has a love of veterans on the roster this season.

USC Trojans

National Ranking: 14th

Returning Production

Overall: 76%

Offensive: 75% (32nd)

Defensive: 78% (15th)

Most Notable Returner: QB Caleb Williams

Most Notable Loss: WR Jordan Addison

Analysis

If you return the Heisman-winning quarterback, you’re in pretty good shape. However, the Trojans are also losing their top WR and top RB in Jordan Addison and Travis Dye. Despite that, they are largely set going into 2023.

