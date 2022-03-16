Are teams overvaluing this year's free-agent WRs? Steve Smith Sr. weighs in
NFL Network's Steve Smith Sr. believes teams are overvaluing this year's free-agent WRs. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The #Chiefs have lost another free agent, with backup C Austin Blythe heading to the #Seahawks per a new report.
Does this mark the end of Gunner Olszewski's time with the Patriots? He will enter unrestricted free agency.
The Packers will go into the 2022 season with a new punter. Corey Bojorquez, a free agent, isn't expected to be re-signed.
ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that the Falcons informed Matt Ryan about their intended pursuit of Deshaun Watson last weekend.
With Lucas Patrick joining the Bears, here's a look at where Chicago's offensive line depth stands.
The Rams are working to re-sign Von Miller and while a deal isn't done yet, they're confident he'll be back in L.A.
The Browns seem to be ready to move on from Baker Mayfield. Presumably, they have an idea regarding where he’ll be traded, if they land Deshaun Watson. Or if they don’t. So which teams may want the first pick in the 2018 draft? The Colts are the first team to comes to mind. It’s unknown [more]
NFL free agency officially begins Wednesday, which marks the first day that trades and new contracts can be processed. Keep track of all the latest.
Randy Gregory agreed to a five-year, $70 million deal with the Cowboys that included $28 million in guaranteed money. The Cowboys announced the deal Tuesday. At some point after that, things went sideways. That much is fact. The details that explain the reason Gregory changed his mind — agreeing to the same deal with the [more]
The Los Angeles Rams were just awarded five extra picks in the NFL draft
Carl Nassib became the NFL's first openly gay active player last year when he came out in June. Now the defensive end is on the hunt for a new team.
Much has been said, and much will be said, by reporters and fans regarding the events that led to defensive end Randy Gregory leaving the Cowboys for the Broncos. In assessing why he cared about the language in the Dallas contract, it’s important to understand how the language could have affected Gregory. His contract with [more]
Bill Belichick shipped off Shaq Mason for a paltry return. Why?
Report: #Bills showed 'strong interest' in #Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey
Another former Auburn Tiger inks a new contract in the NFL
Here is SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano's mock top 10 for the 2022 NFL Draft.
As they prepare to face a group of star quarterbacks in the AFC West, the Raiders are revamping their pass rush by bringing on Chandler Jones.
Michigan basketball just received a huge blow for its game against the Rams on Thursday.
The Steelers are living in a mess of their own making right now.
The #49ers might've solved two problems by signing CB Charvarius Ward.