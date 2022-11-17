Which teams outside playoff picture will make postseason run? 'NFL Total Access'
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) When the Las Vegas Raiders acquired Chandler Jones in March, the move was expected to relieve the pass-rushing stress from Maxx Crosby and force opposing offenses to pay attention to both defensive ends. Crosby has still produced for the Raiders, but he has been forced to constantly find his way through double teams and other roadblocks because Jones hasn't provided enough pressure on the other side.
The Lakers had an open discussion during a film session Saturday, then went out Sunday and ended their losing streak.
There are no more undefeated teams in the NFL after Monday night.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) Around this time last year - shortly after he reached the 100-sack milestone - Baltimore linebacker Justin Houston said his son didn't want him retiring until he hit 130. ''It's looking like it,'' Houston said with a smile Wednesday. The 33-year-old Houston already has 8 1/2 sacks this season despite missing three games.
Houston Astros veteran Justin Verlander was named the AL Cy Young winner for the third time in his career, beating out Dylan Cease and Alek Manoah.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels recently got a vote of confidence from team owner Mark Davis, but keeping McDaniels around may have more to do with the team being "cash poor" than anything else.
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center.
Deebo Samuel created a list of the league's three toughest wide receivers outside of himself and his answer is both unsurprising and surprising at the same time.
The Buffalo Bills have had no shortage of memorable weather moments while playing football in upstate New York but a heavy snowstorm could jeopardize the teams Week 11 game vs. the Cleveland Browns.
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]
The Tennessee Titans visit the Green Bay Packers in an NFL Thursday Night showdown. Here's The Tennessean's scouting report and score prediction.
Just when the golf world believed LIV to be the only battle in town, so Jon Rahm unleashed an almighty attack on the new world rankings system calling it “laughable”.
Bruce Arians received a warning from the NFL for his actions before the brawl.
The Philadelphia Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve with a shoulder injury Wednesday and signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph. Goedert was injured in Philadelphia's 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night.
The Eagles on Wednesday afternoon made a flurry of roster moves including a move to put Dallas Goedert on Injured Reserve.