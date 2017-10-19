Are teams being negligent in combatting the NHL's greatest marksmen?

Nikita Kucherov, Auston Matthews, Alexander Ovechkin.

That’s the murderers’ row of NHL snipers that the Detroit Red Wings have their hands full with this week. Some reward for a team that returned from an early-season four-game road trip with an improbable 4-1 record to start the year.

The marksmen on tap this week for Detroit currently sit one-two-three in NHL goal scoring. This of course is no fluke; when lumping in last year’s totals, Kucherov, Matthews and Ovechkin make up three of the top five rungs in terms of top NHL goal getters. It’s the best of the best in the NHL on a bi-nightly basis this week for the Red Wings. And so far it hasn’t gone particularly well.

These are the talents that need merely a crumb to feast in this league. The sort of superstar that puts immense stress on a team’s defence because they are skilled enough to turn a harmless look into an unstoppable strike.

It really does take something special to score with any regularity in the NHL, early-season trends be damned. So when a coaching staff sees three of them in a week, and must consider the distinct skillsets and tendencies that sets these players apart, it bears the question: Is the video coach working overtime to prepare for these dynamos?

Because scrutinizing the most dangerous players in the NHL must take up a significant portion of the game-planning, right?

“You have to do everything you can to take away time and space, and to limit how much time they have with the puck. Once they have a chance to take a stride or two with the puck, those players are going to deliver,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said this week.

“There’s individual tendencies that we certainly touch on. Every guy is a little bit different. We certainly make sure our guys know. Our guys are aware of a lot of them already – especially guys that have been in the league.”