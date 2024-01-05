As teams make moves on pitchers, is trade market for Dylan Cease shrinking? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In a slow-moving free agent market, White Sox general manager Chris Getz has expressed hesitance in trading some of the team's most valuable pieces despite saying earlier in the offseason that the roster did not have any untouchables.

Perhaps expressing the most interest of any of the South Siders on the market is former Cy Young runner-up Dylan Cease, who recently turned 28 years old and still has two years left of team control.

Cease has attracted a wide range of interest on the trade market, with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds being among the "several" teams that have demonstrated interest in the right-hander.

While the free agent market remains comparatively slow, several pitchers in all tiers of the markets have found homes in 2024.

Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Aaron Nola have all signed long-term contracts, while mid-rotation options such as Eduardo Rodriguez and Kenta Maeda have also moved on to new teams.

Even pitchers seen more as reclamation projects have begun to move off the market, with arms such as Jack Flaherty and Frankie Montas being signed by clubs looking to fill out their 2024 rotation.

This movement in the free agent market has potentially narrowed the possible suitors for Dylan Cease in a trade as well.

While the Dodgers were rumored as being interested in Cease, their signings of Ohtani and Yamamoto paired with an extension following a trade for Tyler Glasnow, the World Series favorites may not be as intrigued by Cease as they were in November.

Similarly for the Atlanta Braves, a recent trade to acquire Chris Sale followed by a two-year extension filled a hole in their rotation, casting further doubt on Atlanta being a destination for the White Sox righty.

Though Cease's age and background paired with the White Sox's openness to trading him bode well on the market, the suitors that would have perhaps paid the highest price may have moved on.

Despite that, Cease remains a fit for several other teams who may be in the market for starting pitchers this offseason.

The Baltimore Orioles, who still have a wealth of prospect capital, could look at Cease as a way to replace veteran innings-eater Kyle Gibson, who signed a one-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals as a free agent.

The New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers are all teams that represent a potential fit for Cease, while the Milwaukee Brewers are also a club armed with prospects that could look to fill a hole in the rotation.

Though some pitchers have come off the board, Getz can still point to the lofty return needed for Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot that the Tampa Bay Rays received in a trade, as Cease is two years younger with another year of team control.

While Cease's market has moved at a slow pace, it's reasonable to expect that the White Sox will move the right-hander for a solid return.

