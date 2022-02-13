Which teams have the most Super Bowl appearances, wins in NFL history?

The stage for Super Bowl LVI is set with the Cincinnati Bengals set to take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 13. The game will be broadcast live today on NBC and Peacock.

For some teams, playing on the big stage is familiar territory. But for others, the chance to play for the Lombardi Trophy is rare. Of the 28 franchises that have played in a Super Bowl, 20 have actually won the game. Due to the expansion of the NFL playoffs in 2020 in which the number of postseason teams grew from 12 to 14, more teams than ever before have the chance to play for the Lombardi Trophy.

Which NFL team has the most Super Bowl appearances in NFL history?

The New England Patriots are not only tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl wins in franchise history, but they also have the most appearances of any team in NFL history. When Tom Brady was in New England, he led the Patriots to nine Super Bowl berths, the first of which happened back in the 2001 season. The Patriots last reached the Super Bowl during the 2018 season when they would go on to win their sixth title. All of the Patriots’ six Super Bowl victories have come with Bill Belichick as the head coach and Brady under center at quarterback.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos are all tied with eight Super Bowl appearances while the San Francisco 49ers have seven. The Cowboys and 49ers are tied for second in the league with five Super Bowl victories each.

Five teams in the league are tied with five Super Bowl appearances: the Washington Football Team, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders. The New York Giants have the most recent appearance of the five as they appeared in Super Bowl XLVI while the Miami Dolphins have not reached the Super Bowl since the 1984 season.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings are tied for the most Super Bowl appearances without a win at 0-4. The Bills famously lost four straight Super Bowls from 1990-93.

Which NFL team has the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history?

The Patriots and Steelers are not only familiar with playing on the big stage, but they also know what it takes to come out on top. New England and Pittsburgh are tied for the most Super Bowl victories in the NFL with six each. The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys have won five Lombardi Trophies each and the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants are tied with four Super Bowl championships.

New England Patriots: 6

Pittsburgh Steelers: 6

San Francisco 49ers: 5

Dallas Cowboys: 5

Green Bay Packers: 4

New York Giants: 4

Which NFL team has the fewest Super Bowl appearances in NFL history?

Four NFL franchises have never played in the Super Bowl: the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans. The Browns advanced to their first playoffs since 2002 last season, but lost in the divisional round. Their overall playoff record is 17-21.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a 7-7 all-time record in the playoffs and their last postseason appearance came in 2017. The Detroit Lions advanced to the playoffs in 2016 and have a 7-13 overall record in the postseason. The Texans have the fewest postseason appearances of any team in the NFL with 10 and they are 4-6 in those matchups.

Five franchises have just one Super Bowl appearance: the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets. The Saints played for the Super Bowl most recently in the 2009-10 season, while the Jets have not competed for the Lombardi Trophy since the 1968-69 season.

Below is the complete breakdown of the Super Bowl appearances of all NFL teams since the inception of the game in the 1966 season.

All-time Super Bowl appearances by each team:

New England Patriots: 11 (2018, 2017, 2016, 2014, 2011, 2007, 2004, 2003, 2001, 1996, 1985)

Pittsburgh Steelers: 8 (2010, 2008, 2005, 1995, 1979, 1978, 1975, 1974)

Dallas Cowboys: 8 (1995, 1993, 1992, 1978, 1977, 1975, 1971, 1970)

Denver Broncos: 8 (2015, 2013, 1998, 1997, 1989, 1987, 1986, 1977)

San Francisco 49ers: 7 (2019, 2012, 1994, 1989, 1988, 1984, 1981)

Washington Football Team: 5 (1991, 1987, 1983, 1982, 1972)

Green Bay Packers: 5 (2010, 1997, 1996, 1967, 1966)

Miami Dolphins: 5 (1984, 1982, 1973, 1972, 1971)

New York Giants: 5 (2011, 2007, 2000, 1990, 1986)

Las Vegas Raiders: 5 (2002, 1983, 1980, 1976, 1967)

Kansas City Chiefs: 4 (2020, 2019, 1969, 1966)

Buffalo Bills: 4 (1993, 1992, 1991, 1990)

Minnesota Vikings: 4 (1976, 1974, 1973, 1969)

Indianapolis Colts: 4 (2009, 2006, 1970, 1968)

Los Angeles Rams: 4 (2018, 2001, 1999, 1979)

Philadelphia Eagles: 3 (2017, 2004, 1980)

Seattle Seahawks: 3 (2014, 2013, 2005)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 2 (2020, 2002)

Carolina Panthers: 2 (2015, 2003)

Atlanta Falcons: 2 (2016, 1998)

Baltimore Ravens: 2 (2012, 2000)

Cincinnati Bengals: 2 (1988, 1981)

Chicago Bears: 2 (2006, 1985)

New Orleans Saints: 1 (2009)

Arizona Cardinals: 1 (2008)

Tennessee Titans: 1 (1999)

Los Angeles Chargers: 1 (1994)

New York Jets: 1 (1968)

Cleveland Browns: 0

Detroit Lions: 0

Jacksonville Jaguars: 0

Houston Texans: 0

How can I watch and stream Super Bowl 2022 live?

When : Sunday, February 13, 2022

Where : SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

TV Channel: NBC

Live stream : Peacock, NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com

