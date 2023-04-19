Teams with the most likely chance to make the College Football Playoff in 2023

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) rankings were released on Tuesday.

The initial rankings ahead of the 2023 college football season take into account a variety of factors, including returning starters, past performance, recruiting rankings and more.

The statistical system measures a team’s strength and predicts future performance. It is not meant to be a Top 25 poll of any kind. However, it does provide us with several interesting statistics and projections.

ESPN’s FPI lists 11 teams with the highest chances of reaching the College Football Playoff this season. We mention that specific number because after Oklahoma at No. 11, the percentages drop dramatically. The usual suspects are at the top of the rankings, with Ohio State leading the charge in every category.

Texas surprisingly has the fourth-highest chances of reaching the College Football Playoff this season behind Ohio State, Georgia, and Alabama. In order from least likely to most likely, here’s a look at the 11 teams with the highest chance of making the playoff in 2023 according to ESPN’s FPI rankings.

Oklahoma Sooners

SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

ESPN’s FPI CFP chances: 10.7%

Make national championship chances: 3.2%

Win national championship chances: 1.0%

Penn State Nittany Lions

Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

ESPN’s FPI CFP chances: 10.7%

Make national championship chances: 3.5%

Win national championship chances: 1.0%

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Greg Swiercz / USA TODAY NETWORK

ESPN’s FPI CFP chances: 15.8%

Make national championship chances: 5.1%

Win national championship chances: 1.6%

LSU Tigers

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI CFP chances: 23.7%

Make national championship chances: 10.3%

Win national championship chances: 4.1%

Clemson Tigers

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI CFP chances: 24.2%

Make national championship chances: 8.1%

Win national championship chances: 2.8%

USC Trojans

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI CFP chances: 24.7%

Make national championship chances: 8.6%

Win national championship chances: 2.7%

Story continues

Michigan Wolverines

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI CFP chances: 25.9%

Make national championship chances: 10.3%

Win national championship chances: 3.9%

Texas Longhorns

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI CFP chances: 34.2%

Make national championship chances: 14.5%

Win national championship chances: 5.7%

Alabama Crimson Tide

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI CFP chances: 62.1%

Make national championship chances: 38.0%

Win national championship chances: 20.4%

Georgia Bulldogs

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI CFP chances: 63.1%

Make national championship chances: 35.9%

Win national championship chances: 19.1%

Ohio State Buckeyes

Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI CFP chances: 82.2%

Make national championship chances: 57.2%

Win national championship chances: 36.7%

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire