Which teams will miss playoffs if they start 0-2? 'NFL GameDay Kickoff'
The 'NFL GameDay Kickoff' crew discuss which notable teams they think will miss the playoffs if they start the 2022 NFL regular season with an 0-2 record.
The Texans upgraded the practice participation of three players on Thursday's injury report: Maliek Collins, Rasheem Green and Isaac Yiadom.
Still no George Kittle for the 49ers in Thursday's practice:
Trey Lance has the utmost confidence in Brandon Aiyuk despite the number of touches he got in the 49ers' Week 1 loss to the Bears.
Here's how to watch the matchups on NFL+, the league's new streaming service.
Seahawks safety Jamal Adams went on injured reserve Thursday, three days after he tore a quadriceps tendon and injured his knee against the Broncos. That means he will miss a minimum of four games. Adams is expected to miss the rest of the season, but the Seahawks haven’t confirmed that yet. Gregg Bell of The [more]
Tom Brady's throwing coach, Tom House, recalled an eye-opening interaction he had with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick several years ago about the legendary quarterback.
Your Thursday Night Football viewing experience is about to change. Amazon Prime – the streaming service arm of the Jeff Bezos’ retailing behemoth – begins streaming Thursday night NFL games with tonight’s Chargers-Chiefs tilt in Kansas City and will continue to for the next 15 weeks.
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't a big fan of Tom Brady. He says the ex-New England Patriots quarterback showed him "zero respect" and wouldn't shake his hand after games.
Rodrigo Blankenship’s Colts tenure came to an end Tuesday after a disastrous Week 1 showing against Houston.
The Dallas Cowboys thrive not as winners but as fodder for sports talk shows, and now big-time stand-up comics.
FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd explains why 49ers quarterback Trey Lance finds himself in a situation similar as Tim Tebow was with the Denver Broncos.
Week 2 kicks off with the Chiefs facing the Chargers, and here is who the pundits see winning.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been married since 2009. Brady discussed the difficulties of his job this week.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.
Through the quarterback’s prism, the chance for the Ravens to lock in five years of elite play should have been viewed as a blessing, not a burden
Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse is expected to miss time with a knee injury.
Favre's alleged involvement in diverting welfare funds to build a volleyball stadium is perhaps the latest, gravest example that his carefully curated image as working class hero-turned-NFL royalty is a facade.
The internet noticed a less-than-flattering Jason Kelce play during the Eagles' Week 1 win vs. Detroit, and the veteran center has some thoughts on the play. By Adam Hermann
