These teams may have interest in trading for Patriots' Stephon Gilmore

These 5 teams may have interest in trading for Gilmore originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Stephon Gilmore finds himself at the center of New England Patriots trade rumors as we approach the Nov. 3 trade deadline.

With the team off to an uninspiring 2-4 start, Gilmore seems to have one foot out the door. New England reportedly has had conversations about dealing the two-time All-Pro cornerback, and he even appears to have listed his Foxboro home for sale.

It's probably unrealistic for the Patriots to expect a first-round pick in return for a 30-year-old Gilmore, but a second or third-rounder could get the job done. Which NFL teams may be willing to pull the trigger on a Gilmore deal? Let's take a look at five potential suitors.

Five possible suitors for Gilmore