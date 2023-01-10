Teams looking for GM, HC looking to poach from 49ers

The 49ers have put together a sustained run of success over the last four seasons with three playoff trips and perhaps the best roster in football going into the postseason this year.

One of the perils of success is losing people in the building to other clubs looking to fill vacancies. San Francisco has experienced this multiple times over the years with assistant coaches like Robert Saleh and Mike McDaniel leaving for head coaching jobs, and front office members like Martin Mayhew exiting for a general manager gig.

This year a handful of teams that missed the playoffs will be searching for a new head coach and general manager. The 49ers are already being tapped for interviews.

To round up the 49ers-related request from Black Monday, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans received head coach interview requests from the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos. It’s not a surprise that teams immediately reached out to the 49ers about interviewing Ryans, and it’s easy to imagine he’ll get a handful of other requests. He’s widely considered one of the top available candidates.

The 49ers’ front office, which has helped construct a dominant roster over the last few seasons, is also a popular group. The Tennessee Titans are aiming to find a new GM, and they reached out to the 49ers to interview assistant general manager Adam Peters, and director of player personnel Ran Carthon.

Under the NFL’s revised Rooney Rule that rewards clubs for developing minority head coach and GM candidates, the 49ers could get three more third-round picks if Ryans and Carthon are both hired in this cycle. Ryans landing a head coaching job would get the 49ers a pair of compensatory third-round picks. If Carthon gets a GM job, they’ll get one third-round comp pick.

