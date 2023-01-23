Which teams are left in the 2023 NFL playoffs?

Which teams are left in the NFL playoffs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

And then there were four.

What started as a 14-team NFL playoff field has been whittled down to four elite squads entering Championship Sunday.

The NFC Championship Game will pit the top two seeds against one another, as the No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles host the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers. The heavyweight showdown will be the first postseason meeting between the two teams since 1996 and the second overall.

The Eagles routed the No. 6 New York Giants 38-7 to reach their second NFC title game in six seasons. Philadelphia is 15-1 with Jalen Hurts under center this season, and the MVP candidate looked back to his pre-shoulder-injury self against New York.

San Francisco, meanwhile, hasn't lost a game since Oct. 23. The 49ers advanced to their third NFC Championship Game in four years by outlasting the No. 5 Dallas Cowboys 19-12. The divisional round win was San Francisco's 12th straight overall, with seven of those victories coming with rookie Brock Purdy as the starter.

Over in the AFC, the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals and No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs are running it back. The Bengals stunned the Chiefs in last year's AFC title to make their first Super Bowl since 1988. Cincinnati has since picked up another victory over Kansas City, winning 27-24 at home in Week 13. Joe Burrow has defeated Patrick Mahomes in all three of their head-to-head matchups.

All eyes will be on Mahomes in the fourth matchup after he battled through a high-ankle sprain in Kansas City's 27-20 divisional round win over the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars. Andy Reid said on Monday that Mahomes is "doing OK," but the question is whether he'll be healthy enough to lead the Chiefs to a third Super Bowl in four years.

Kansas City is going to need a strong performance from their MVP candidate to take down Burrow and Co. The reigning AFC champions made it back to the conference title game with an impressive 27-10 road win over the No. 2 Buffalo Bills in snowy conditions. The Bengals, who haven't lost a game since Oct. 31, look more than capable of capturing the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy after coming up short last year.

So which two teams will punch a ticket to Super Bowl 57?