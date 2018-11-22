While teams keep passing on Colin Kaepernick, Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills continues to show support

Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills continued to show support for Colin Kaepernick on Wednesday, even while teams are still snubbing the former quarterback. (Michele Sandberg/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills continued his support for former quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Wednesday, wearing a “Bring Back Kap” shirt to practice in Miami.

Stills has long supported the former quarterback, who last played in the NFL in 2016, and has repeatedly kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality and social injustice ahead of games — a movement Kaepernick started.

“It’s truly important to me to continue to stand up for Kap because injustice to one person is injustice to all of us,” Stills told ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe. “If they’ll do that to him, they’ll do that to any of us. Initially when we started the protest, we’re demonstrating against police brutality, for social justice. So this kind of falls underneath that umbrella of injustice done to one person.

“I continue to stand up for Kap. He’s a great player, he’s a good person. He deserves to be in this league. He’s a good quarterback. I’m going to continue to fight for that.”

Kenny Stills, rocking a ‘Bring Back Kap’ shirt, describes why it’s still important for him to stand up for Colin Kaepernick and fight for the QB to be back in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/6xCLzYYgJS — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 21, 2018





Kaepernick “staying ready” despite teams repeatedly overlooking him

Kaepernick has repeatedly made it clear that he wants to play in the league again, yet multiple teams have ignored him when in need of a quarterback this season — and often elected to go with worse or unproven players instead.

The Buffalo Bills have started Derek Anderson and Nathan Peterman this season while rookie Josh Allen is injured, and even recently brought in Matt Barkley.

The San Francisco 49ers had multiple quarterback changes this season, too. C.J. Beathard took over after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered an ACL injury, and then started undrafted free agent Nick Mullens just weeks later after Beathard suffered a wrist injury in Week 8.

Most recently, the Washington Redskins brought in a number of quarterbacks while looking for someone to backup Colt McCoy — who took over the starting job after Alex Smith broke his leg last week against the Houston Texans. Washington brought in multiple players, including EJ Manuel and T.J. Yates, before signing Mark Sanchez — without giving Kaepernick a look.

Though he would only jump into a backup role — as it would likely be too difficult for anyone to take over a starting job in a new system this late in the season — Kaepernick’s stats are still better than most.

Kaepernick finished the 2016 season with a 90.7 quarterback rating, and threw 16 touchdowns with just four interceptions in 12 games with the 49ers that year. He has a career quarterback rating of 88.9, and has thrown 72 touchdowns and just 30 interceptions in his career.

By comparison, Sanchez has a career rating of 73.9 and has thrown as many touchdowns as he has interceptions.

While he keeps getting overlooked by teams, Stills said Kaepernick isn’t giving up. He’s still ready to jump back in should he get the opportunity.

“The message is really just that he’s staying ready,” Stills told ESPN. “He’s ready for whatever team calls him, whenever his number is called and for us to continue the good fight and know we got each other’s back.”

