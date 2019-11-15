Here are teams joining Patriots for Colin Kaepernick's workout Saturday

The Patriots will have plenty of company when they send a representative to watch Colin Kapernick work out Saturday in Atlanta.

Here are the other 10 teams who will be attending, the NFL said in a statement on Thursday:

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

Cleveland Browns

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Miami Dolphins

New York Giants

New York Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Washington Redskins



















"We expect additional teams to commit," the league's statement said.

Here are the particulars on when the workout will begin and what it entails, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network:

Details on Colin Kaepernick's Saturday workout at the #Falcons facility that has the feel of a Combine:

- It begins at 3 pm

- Interview is at 3:15 pm

- Measurements, stretching & warmups are next.

- Timing & testing at 3:50 pm

- QB drills at 4:15

All parts recorded for 32 teams.











— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 13, 2019

Former Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders coach Hue Jackson will lead the workout and ex-Miami Dolphins coach Joe Philbin will assist him.

