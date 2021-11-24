Teams interested in John Wall trade only if he declines player option

But why would Wall want this? He has to know: A trade isn’t coming. Teams are interested in Wall but only if he declines his $47 million player option for next season (he won’t) or wriggles free via buyout in this one (he isn’t). Wall looked remarkably good in returning from a two-year layoff last season. His All-Star days are over, but there’s no reason why Wall, at 31, can’t regain a place among the upper half of NBA playmakers.

Source: Chris Mannix @ Sports Illustrated

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Column: Free John Wall. Or play John Wall. Either way this standoff between Wall and the Rockets, no matter how civil, needs to end buff.ly/30Ua6Ma – 12:18 PM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

#Rockets Injury/Status Report:

John Wall (Out)

Kevin Porter Jr. (Questionable – Left Thigh Contusion)

Usman Garuba (Assigned to G League)

Daishen Nix (G League – Two Way) – 4:39 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

John Wall and Eric Gordon are shooting on one end, Armoni Brooks and Garrison Mathews on the other. Weird to see so many shots going in. – 4:06 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

John Wall getting some shots up with Eric Gordon. Wall also participated in practice today with the team. pic.twitter.com/iL5sdSPRMV – 4:05 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

John Wall joined Rockets workouts today, as he had on occasion. Ryan Anderson also back at Rockets practice. (Neither will be playing.) – 4:04 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

We’re almost a quarter of the way into the regular season. The only team with a worse record than the Pelicans is paying John Wall $44 million to sit on the bench. – 9:17 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Rockets’ John Wall agrees he’s getting punished for something he can’t control nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/23/roc… – 7:31 AM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

LET’S GET HOT

Ben Simmons, John Wall, or Russell Westbrook? After Pelicans loss to the TWolves is it time?

https://t.co/WeNJD9gXPI pic.twitter.com/mCpLSwObWk – 12:00 AM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

The John Wall situation is pretty wild. He’s traveling with the Rockets, sitting on the bench in uniform but isn’t playing. I don’t know how that benefits the Rockets or Wall. – 8:39 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Very important pregame update:

John Wall just stopped his on-court workout to say hello to Deuce, who was heading to his seats. – 7:10 PM

John Wall: Facts ‼️ RT @Realmo1_: @JohnWall @SIChrisMannix You getting punished for something you can’t control… -via Twitter @JohnWall / November 24, 2021

John Wall: @SIChrisMannix Did not dress -via Twitter @JohnWall / November 24, 2021

Chris Mannix: While the rockets look for a trade, to this point I’ve been told there has been zero traction on a trade for John Wall. -via Spotify / November 16, 2021