Teams inquiring about trading for Knicks' Kevin Knox: report

New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox

Teams are inquiring about the trade availability of Knicks forward Kevin Knox, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Knox has been a bit player this season, playing in just seven games, and being on the floor for more than four minutes in just two of those games.

He got his biggest minutes of the year during Sunday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, due in part to both Obi Toppin and RJ Barrett being in COVID protocol.

In 29 minutes against the Bucks, Knox scored 18 points (while making five three-pointers) and grabbed five rebounds while shooting 40 percent from the floor.

After a relatively strong rookie season in 2018-19 where he averaged 28.8 minutes per game, Knox has seen his role diminish each of the last three seasons.

He is in the final year of his four-year rookie deal, and is set to become a restricted free agent after the season.