Teams can hold training camp away from home, subject to league approval

Not many teams go away for training camp, but a few, like the Cowboys, love the bonding that occurs during an extended time on the road.

Last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, every NFL team held training camp at its team facility.

The NFL has informed teams that, with league approval, they will be permitted to go away for training camp this summer.

PFT obtained the memo sent by the NFL Management Council on Friday.

“We understand that clubs are preparing for 2021 training camp,” the memo reads. “For the 2021 season, any club that wishes to conduct its training camp at a location other than its club facility or its home stadium must prepare and submit a full [Infectious Disease Emergency Response] Plan. . . . The IDER Plan must demonstrate how the club will comply with the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols at the proposed alternative location (including any hotels and transportation involved). Clubs should be sure to include information concerning air flow and filtration at the alternative location and/or hotel facilities that the club plans to utilize. The club’s IDER Plan will be subject to review and approval by the NFL-NFLPA Joint COVID Medical Committee.”

Last year was the first time in team history the Cowboys did not travel outside of Dallas-Fort Worth for at least part of training camp. They have spent 14 summers in Oxnard, California, and have used sites in California most often for their annual training camp.

