Teams that are historically undefeated against Ohio State in football
There aren’t too many college football programs out there that have the upper hand on a blue-blood like Ohio State, but, believe it or not, there’s a handful the Buckeyes have never beaten. All of the examples include small sample sizes, but it still stings to know certain programs have never experienced a loss to the scarlet and gray.
Can you guess the teams? Ohio State finally got the Clemson monkey off its back in a big way last year in the Sugar Bowl, so the list is dwindling. We can almost guarantee that some of these may be a surprise to you.
Here’s the shortlist of programs still thumping their chest over having an unblemished record against Ohio State. Thanks to the following websites for the research — Winsipedia and SportsReference.com.
First … the non-Power Five teams
Air Force Falcons
Series Record: 0-1
Meetings:
December 27, 1990 – Air Force won 23-1 in Liberty Bowl (Memphis, TN)
Carlisle Indians (No longer a program)
Series Record: 0-1
Meetings:
November 24, 1904 – Carlisle won 23-0 at Ohio Field (Columbus, OH)
Cornell Big Red
Series Record: 0-2
Meetings:
October 28, 1939 – Cornell won 23-14 at Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH) October 26, 1940 – Cornell won 21-7 at Schoellkopf Field (Ithaca, NY)
Princeton Tigers
Series Record: 0-1-1
Meetings:
November 5, 1927 – Princeton won 20-0 at Palmer Stadium (Princeton, NJ) November 3, 1928 – Tie game 6-6 at Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)
NEXT ... Power Five teams -- ahem, hello SEC
Auburn Tigers
Series Record: 0-1-1
Meetings:
November 24, 1917 – Tie game 0-0 at Soldiers Field (Montgomery, AL) January 1, 1990 – Auburn won 31-14 in Hall of Fame Bowl (Tampa, FL)
Florida Gators
Series Record: 0-2
Meetings:
January 1, 2007 – Florida won 41-14 in Tostitos BCS National Championship Game (Glendale, AZ) January 2, 2012 – Florida won 24-17 in the Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, FL)
Florida State Seminoles
Series Record: 0-3
Meetings:
October 3, 1981 – Florida State won 36-27 at Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH) October 2, 1982 – Florida State won 34-17 at Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH) January 1, 1998 – Florida State won 31-14 Sugar Bowl (New Orleans, LA)
Georgia Bulldogs
Series Record: 0-1
Meetings:
January 1, 1993 – Georgia won 21-14 in Florida Citrus Bowl (Orlando, FL)
South Carolina Gamecocks
Series Record: 0-2
Meetings:
January 1, 2001 – South Carolina won 24-7 in Outback Bowl (Tampa, FL) January 1, 2002 – South Carolina won 31-28 in Outback Bowl (Tampa, FL)
Tennessee Volunteers
Series Record: 0-1
Meetings:
January 1, 1996 – Tennessee won 20-14 in the Citrus Bowl (Orlando, FL)
