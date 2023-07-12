Which teams have the highest and lowest national approval ratings in the Pac-12?

The concept of approval ratings in the world of college football is an interesting thing. If you were to take a poll of Pac-12 fans regarding other teams in the conference, there would be a long list of nitpicks about opposing teams and players, with a large lack of support and favor for other schools in the area.

This isn’t surprising; the teams in a conference together play so often and have such deep-rooted history that you will always find something to dislike.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On a grander scale, though, the idea of approval ratings is interesting. For a Pac-12 fan, take a step back and look at the Big Ten for example. What are your opinions on schools like Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, and Wisconsin?

An Oregon Duck fan would likely feel as follows: Ohio State — Disapprove; Michigan — Don’t like, don’t hate; Penn State — No strong feelings; Wisconsin — Don’t like, but Oregon’s beat them in the Rose Bowl twice recently so there’s some pitty there.

Now how does the average college football fan feel about the 12 schools in the Pac-12 on a general basis? Obviously, it will differ for each individual person, but here are my projections based on overall interactions on social media, media coverage, and general vibes.

Tier 5 — Utah Utes | Generally Well Liked

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Advertisement

Tier Explanation: It’s hard to find many fans or media members in the nation who have a bad word to say about this team. The success has not been great enough over the years to develop deep-rooted enemies, and the fanbase is mild-mannered enough to not ruffle any feathers.

For the most part, I feel like the Utah Utes are pretty well-liked nationally. They’ve found great success in recent years by winning back-to-back Pac-12 championships and making it to a pair of Rose Bowls. That newfound success may start to turn a few casual fans away, but the fact that the Utes downed both Oregon and USC on their way to conference titles made them appealing to anyone down on the Ducks and Trojans — more on that later.

Kyle Whittingham is very likable, and the fact that he’s been able to find such success with a roster that virtually shouts “Recruiting stars don’t matter” makes it feel like Utah is a Pac-12 team that the college football everyman can easily get behind.

Advertisement

Should they keep up this success going forward, though, it will be interesting to see if that changes.

Tier 5 — Stanford Cardinal | Generally Well Liked

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Tier Explanation: It’s hard to find many fans or media members in the nation who have a bad word to say about this team. The success has not been great enough over the years to develop deep-rooted enemies, and the fanbase is mild-mannered enough to not ruffle any feathers.

It’s felt pretty difficult over the years to root against guys like Andrew Luck, Bryce Love, Toby Gearhart, and Christian McCaffrey, hasn’t it? Obviously, Pac-12 fans have plenty of gripes since those players ran roughshod throughout the conference for the past decade, but on a national scale, Stanford typically was a very well-coached team that was manned by players that were incredibly fun to watch.

Advertisement

The on-field success was really good under Jim Harbaugh and David Shaw, but never reached the level of elite, and slipped in recent years. I think that most college football fans would like to see the Cardinal get back to playing at a level where they can compete nationally, while many Pac-12 fans would feel the opposite.

Tier 4 — Washington State Cougars | More Pitty Than Hate

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Tier Explanation: Sure, there may be some fan bases who hate this team, but over the course of recent history, success has been so elusive that it almost feels dirty to despise them. They’re dealing with enough already.

Outside of the Washington Huskies, does any fanbase really have strong feelings about the Cougars? Sure, Pullman is a tough place to play where some wacky things tend to happen late at night, but it’s hard to say that there is much ill-seated hate towards Washington State, simply because they haven’t been good enough to draw the ire.

Advertisement

In 2018, the Cougars went 11-2 under Mike Leach, but outside of that, they’ve had just five 9-plus win seasons since the turn of the century. I think on a grand scale, your average college football fan feels happy to root for the underdog creating chaos in the Pac-12.

Tier 4 — Arizona Wildcats | More Pitty Than Hate

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Tier Explanation: Sure, there may be some fan bases who hate this team, but over the course of recent history, success has been so elusive that it almost feels dirty to despise them. They’re dealing with enough already.

If the Wildcats were better, then I think they would belong in the divisive group of “Adoration vs. Annoyance.” Arizona is generally perceived as a cool school, and many college students certainly are drawn in by the party atmosphere in Tucson. On the field, though, it’s tough to say that they’ve created too many enemies simply because they have largely been on the losing side of things in recent memory.

Advertisement

There was the one season in 2014 where the Wildcats went 10-4 with an appearance in the Pac-12 title game, but since then they’ve been bowl eligible just twice.

Tier 3 — California Golden Bears | I Literally Don't Think About You

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Tier Explanation: Does any fanbase in the nation have deep-rooted feelings about this team? They haven’t been good in so long that it feels more likely that the common fan has forgotten about them rather than developed a hatred for them.

As tough as it is to say, I don’t think teams in the Pac-12 conference even think about the Golden Bears very much. While California is a historic team that has some great football history in the past, they’ve largely been an afterthought since the turn of the century.

Advertisement

Sure, some NFL legends like Aaron Rodgers, Marshawn Lynch, and Keenan Allen all came through Berkeley, but it’s been a minute since they produced a star. It’s been 16 years since Cal won double-digit games, and until they do so again, I think that the public will largely exist without them in the front of mind.

Tier 3 — Oregon State Beavers | I Literally Don't Think About You

Tier Explanation: Does any fanbase in the nation have deep-rooted feelings about this team? They haven’t been good in so long that it feels more likely that the common fan has forgotten about them rather than developed a hatred for them.

The Beavers are currently skirting the line of being completely ignored and generally well-liked. They model much of the same ideology as Utah — a blue-collared work ethic that utilizes extraordinary coaching and rebukes the notion that recruiting stars matter. In 2022, Oregon State found a way into the national rankings and bought good national favor by defeating the Oregon Ducks. Now, with DJ Uiagalelei at the forefront, there’s a chance that they can take a step into the national conversation going forward. Should that happen, I think that we will see a lot of average college football fans be happy to root for the plucky Beavers in Corvallis.

Tier 3 — Arizona State Sun Devils | I Literally Don't Think About You

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Advertisement

Tier Explanation: Does any fanbase in the nation have deep-rooted feelings about this team? They haven’t been good in so long that it feels more likely that the common fan has forgotten about them rather than developed a hatred for them.

Arizona State will likely occupy this tier for at least another year before potentially moving. From here, I could see them more likely going to the “adoration or annoyance” tier, rather than the “generally well-liked” tier. Something about the Sun Devils tends to rub a lot of people the wrong way, and with the potential success that Kenny Dillingham plans to bring to the desert, I don’t expect that to change. For now, though, Arizona State simply hasn’t been good enough to demand any attention over the past decade.

Tier 2 — Colorado Buffaloes | In Between Adoration and Annoyance

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Advertisement

Tier Explanation: Devisive feels like an appropriate word to use here. Those who love them really love them, but those who have developed a distaste are certainly passionate about it.

Whether you love what Deion Sanders is doing or you hate it, most people are not neutral. Coach Prime has a style and bravado about him that his polarizing, to say the least, but it has worked out most places that he’s gone.

At this point, I think that most people are intrigued enough by what he brings to the table at Colorado to root on the Buffaloes in 2023, but should they find some success in the Pac-12 over the next couple of years, I think that Colorado could turn into one of the bad boys of the college football world.

Tier 2 — UCLA Bruins | In Between Adoration and Annoyance

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tier Explanation: Devisive feels like an appropriate word to use here. Those who love them really love them, but those who have developed a distaste are certainly passionate about it.

If Colorado is the newest entry into this tier with the arrival of Deion Sanders, then I think that UCLA may be the longest-tenured resident of this group. They have five Rose Bowl victories in their history, but the last one came all the way back in 1986. The Bruins are still considered a “cool” team in Los Angeles, though, and they occupy one of the most legendary venues in all of college sports.

Unfortunately, should things not get better quickly, then I’m afraid that a tier change could be in the works for UCLA, because they are giving off some “I literally don’t think about you” vibes over the past few years. We’ll see what Dante Moore has to say about that.

Tier 2 — Washington Huskies | In Between Adoration and Annoyance

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Tier Explanation: Devisive feels like an appropriate word to use here. Those who love them really love them, but those who have developed a distaste are certainly passionate about it.

Oregon Duck fans may scoff at the idea that there is any adoration for the Washington Huskies in the world, but outside of Eugene, I don’t think the Dawgs are viewed as viscerally as they are in the 541.

That doesn’t mean that some general fans don’t find them annoying, though. Washington has bordered on being a really good team at times over the past decade, and they are the only Pac-12 team alongside Oregon to make it to the College Football Playoff. They project to be really good once again in 2023 with Michael Penix leading the way, so we should all prepare for some annoying Washington antics once again this season.

Tier 2 — Oregon Ducks | In Between Adoration and Annoyance

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Tier Explanation: Devisive feels like an appropriate word to use here. Those who love them really love them, but those who have developed a distaste are certainly passionate about it.

I think you would be hard-pressed to find a team more polarizing in the Pac-12 — if not the nation — than the Oregon Ducks. Over the past couple of decades, they have turned into a national brand, and with the help of Phil Knight and Nike, their facilities, uniforms, and overall success have made them one of the preeminent status symbols in the world of college athletics. NBA players wear the Oregon O on their shoes, and musicians don jerseys at shows.

For those teams and fans who have legitimate reasons to dislike the Ducks — Washington, Oregon State, and other fellow Pac-12 teams — all of that only made the disdain grow stronger. On top of that, as Oregon continued to find success over the years, your natural crabs-in-a-bucket mentality grew, and many found themselves rooting against the flashy favorites.

If you love the Ducks, then there are few things you feel as strongly about. If you hate them, you can likely say the same thing.

Tier 1 — USC Trojans | Completely and Utterly Despised

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Tier Explanation: Take a poll of 10 college football fans who are not affiliated with this team, and you will likely get 10 people who express some sort of distaste. Simple as that.

Jealousy is the cousin of hate, and in this case, those two feelings are very closely related. The USC Trojans have been among the preeminent teams and brands in the world of college football since its inception. With 11 national championships and eight Heisman Trophy winners in school history, it’s easy to see why people dislike the Trojans. Nobody likes to root for the best of the best, and for decades, that’s who USC has been.

The Trojans will let you know about it, as well. With the flashy Hollywood backdrop and the braggadocious Los Angeles style, I think USC and its fans are happy to draw ire from the rest of the nation. They know that most of the college football world is against them, and often is rooting for their downfall. They wouldn’t have it any other way.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire