Team gives Ron Rivera game ball from Cowboys victory

Rivera earns game ball from Cowboys victory originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football team players awarded one final game ball from the 25-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys to head coach Ron Rivera.

During a team huddle at Wednesday's practice, Morgan Moses spoke about how much emphasis is put on the Dallas week and said it's only fitting to give Rivera a game ball for getting his first win in the rivalry.

One last game ball from the Dallas W pic.twitter.com/ltJZOm8AJY — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 4, 2020

It was the first game that Washington looked like a team buying into what Rivera wants to do.

Kyle Allen threw for 194 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Terry McLaurin, Antonio Gibson, and Logan Thomas got in the back of the end zone and the defense recorded six total sacks with an interception by Cole Holcomb.

Some may argue the win came over the injury-plagued Cowboys, but a win is a win right now in the NFC East.

Download and subscribe to the Washington Football Talk Podcast

Not only is Rivera deserving of the game ball for the win, but he also coached the first half of the season battling cancer and never missed a game.

He finished his final round of treatment late last month.