Some teams are getting the private jets ready for free agency

At a time when it seems sensible for the NFL to delay the start of free agency, it’s not sensible to assume that any specific outcome will occur.

Per a league source, teams are making arrangements to retrieve newly-signed players via private jet and to bring them to their new cities as of Wednesday, when contracts can be signed.

Absent a delay in the start of the league year, the negotiating window opens on Monday at 12:00 p.m. ET. That’s when free agency has, as a practical matter, started in recent years. Big-money offers will be made, and big-money offers will be accepted.

The big-money reality of the situation (especially with up to $700 million more to spend under the new CBA) makes the optics even more delicate. Although plenty of sports fans going through abrupt withdrawal want free-agency frenzy, there’s a good argument to be made for pressing pause, given broader societal concerns.

There’s also an argument to be made that things will get worse long before they’ll get better, which means that there won’t be a good time to do it in the next few months, so they may as well do it now.

