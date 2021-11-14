Teams Georgia should be concerned about playing

The Dawgs just keep winning, and they keep doing it in dominant fashion. Its most recent victim: Tennessee.

Georgia’s defense is one of the best we’ve ever seen, but the injuries keep piling up, not to mention the suspension to superstar linebacker Adam Anderson.

Offensively, Georgia has been doing just fine, but there are still questions about how Georgia would compete if it finds itself in a shootout.

Here are the five teams that could give Georgia a good game.

1. Alabama

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 01: Ross Pierschbacher #71 of the Alabama Crimson Tide prepares to snap the ball in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2018 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

There’s no avoiding this one. Georgia will have its chance to take on the Crimson Tide on December 4 in Atlanta, and it’s going to be an absolute bloodbath when these two teams meet.

Georgia better hope its defense can get healthy in time for this one, because Alabama’s passing attack could be a problem.

2. Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) blows a kiss to the sky after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

I’m not sure there’s a team that scares me more from a matchup standpoint than the Buckeyes, who can put up a big amount of points in a short amount of time.

Again, Georgia’s defense will need to be at full health for this. The Dawgs will need to slow down the passing game.

3. Oregon

Oregon running back CJ Verdell runs past Ohio State safety Bryson Shaw (17) and cornerback Cameron Brown (26) for a 77-yard touchdown on Saturday. Verdell scored two touchdowns.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Story continues

I don’t know how much of a problem Oregon would be for Georgia to be 100% honest. I think the Dawgs could handle the Ducks, but Oregon also has proven it can win the big game when it beat Ohio State earlier in the season.

The Ducks don’t have any eye-popping stats, but they’re efficient and just keep winning. Unless Oregon loses somehow, I don’t see a scenario in which it does not make the College Football Playoff. Georgia vs Oregon could very well be a CFP semifinal game.

4. Michigan/Michigan State

Oct 30, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans safety Angelo Grose (15) attempts to tackle Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Mike Sainristil (5) during the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) makes a fourth-down catch against Michigan Wolverines defensive back Daxton Hill (30) during the second half to set up a touchdown Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Wolverines or the Spartans, I think both could give Georgia a good football game. I’d rather play Michigan rather than Michigan State, but both are physical teams that have been playing good football all year.

Michigan’s defense has been outstanding this year, while the Spartans defense has been giving up a lot of yardage per game.

On offense, it’s been the Spartans who have been playing more efficient than the Wolverines, led by Heisman hopeful running back Kenneth Walker.

Georgia would handle either of these teams, but it would be a fight.

5. Georgia itself

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

We’ve been through a lot as a fan base. Whenever Georgia takes the field, it’s usually the more talented team with better recruits. But for the last 41 years that has not really mattered.

Whether it be missed field goals, stupid penalties, boneheaded plays or mismanaging of the quarterbacks, Georgia has found a way to blow incredible opportunities through the years.

This team just feels different, though. Right? I’ve said that before, though.

