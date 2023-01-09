Which teams will the Falcons play against in 2023?

As 14 NFL teams head to the playoffs, the Atlanta Falcons are looking ahead to next season. After posting a 7-10 record, the Falcons are set to have the No. 8 pick in the draft for the second year in a row.

Despite winning seven games, they finished last in the NFC South and will get the division’s last-place schedule next season. Atlanta’s 2023 opponents have been announced and the team will take on the NFC North and AFC South divisions.

Below is the full list of the Falcons’ home and away opponents in 2023 (actual NFL schedule to be determined).

Home Opponents

Green Bay Packers (NFC North)

Minnesota Vikings (NFC North)

Houston Texans (AFC South)

Indianapolis Colts (AFC South)

Washington Commanders (NFC East)

New Orleans Saints (NFC South)

Carolina Panthers (NFC South)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFC South)

The Falcons are set to take on the AFC South, which potentially allows for matchup against the franchise’s all-time passing leader, Matt Ryan. Assuming the former MVP doesn’t retire this offseason and stays with the Colts, Ryan would see the Falcons for the first time since being traded in 2022.

Away Opponents

Chicago Bears (NFC North)

Detroit Lions (NFC North)

Jacksonville Jaguars (AFC South)

Tennessee Titans (AFC South)

New York Jets (AFC East)

Arizona Cardinals (NFC West)

New Orleans Saints (NFC South)

Carolina Panthers (NFC South)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFC South)

The 2023 slate would see head coach Arthur Smith return to Tennessee where he made the most of his young coaching career. So expect this Falcons team to be prepared for that one. Atlanta’s trip to Jacksonville is the team’s only road matchup against a 2022 playoff team.

[lawrence-related id=108420,108424,108250,108399,108384,108345]

[vertical-gallery id=108422]

[vertical-gallery id=107918]

[listicle id=108366]

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire