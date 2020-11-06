Which teams have the easiest, toughest remaining schedules in the NFL

The NFL is approaching the halfway point in the season with the Week 9 matchups just days away.

There is a ton of football still to be played (and bye weeks to be had) so at the mid-way point of the year, it’s time to take a look at which teams have the easiest and hardest schedules left to play.

The Seahawks, with a win over the Bills in Buffalo, are hoping to get to a 7-1 start for the second time under coach Pete Carroll. According to the rankings from Tankathon, Seattle’s second half of the season is one of the easiest in the NFL. Atlanta has the most difficult slate of them all.

Below are Tankathon’s ratings from toughest to easiest.

1. Falcons (.644)

2. Jaguars (.615)

3. 49ers (.610)

4. Bills (.579)

5. Rams (.576)

6. Panthers (.569)

7. Broncos (.522)

8. Colts (.540)

9. Titans (.538)

10. Cardinals (.529)

11. Eagles (.525)

12. Jets (.517)

13. Giants (.517)

14. Texans (.508)

15. Packers (.507)

16. Bengals (.500)

17. Chiefs (.492)

18. Vikings (.485)

19. Chargers (.478)

20. Bucs (.475)

21. Dolphins (.470)

22. Lions (.470)

23. Saints (.464)

24. Football Team (.464)

25. Steelers (.456)

26. Ravens (.455)

27. Cowboys (.450)

28. Seahawks (.450)

29. Bears (.429)

30. Raiders (.424)

31. Patriots (.418)

32. Browns (.398)

