We haven’t reached the end of the offseason and there’s still all of training camp and the preseason to play out, but the NFL provided a reason to look ahead to final cuts on Thursday.

The league sent a memo setting the cutdown dates for this summer. The final cuts will come on Tuesday, August 30, which comes after the final weekend of preseason games are played.

That will be the third cutdown date this summer. All teams will have to pare their rosters to 85 players on August 16 and they’ll make another cut to 80 players on August 23. It’s the second year in a row that the NFL has structured cuts this way.

The memo also covered recently announced practice squad and injured reserve procedures. Practice squads will be capped at 16 players and up to eight players will be permitted to be designated to return from injured reserve.

Teams will cut rosters to 53 players on August 30 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk