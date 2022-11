SNY

On this SportsNite edition of Football Night in New York, Eamon McAnaney is joined by SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes and Jets analyst Willie Colon to discuss how the Jets will try to defend the Vikings' dynamic wide receiver Justin Jefferson when they travel to Minnesota on Sunday. Connor says rookie Sauce Gardner is garnering much of the attention but his fellow cornerback DJ Reed is playing just as well or better and may have been the NFL's best free-agent signing in the offseason. They'll also touch on whether the Giants can right the ship against the Commanders after two straight losses.