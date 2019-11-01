Which teams could claim Josh Gordon following release from Patriots?

Josh Gordon is not the New England Patriots' problem anymore.

Head coach Bill Belichick made that clear Friday, confirming the team released the wide receiver after his short stint on injured reserve.

"We released him because he was healthy," Belichick said at his press conference. "He passed his physical."

That means Gordon is on waivers, and the NFL's other 31 teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Friday to claim him or else he becomes a free agent. The teams with the worst records -- organized by ESPN's Field Yates below -- will have first crack at claiming Gordon.

Josh Gordon will be subject to the NFL's waiver wire, with all 31 teams being able to claim him.

Top 10 priority:

1. Dolphins: 0-7

2. Bengals: 0-8

3. Redskins: 1-7

4. Falcons: 1-7

5. Jets: 1-6

6. Giants: 2-6

7. Broncos: 2-6

8. Buccaneers: 2-6

9. Browns: 2-5

10. Chargers: 3-5 https://t.co/DnnB5JQtq2





















— Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 31, 2019

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, though, both the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins -- No. 2 and No. 3 on that list -- likely aren't interested in claiming Gordon.

My understanding is the #Bengals aren't currently planning to claim Josh Gordon off waivers. The feeling is the Bengals believe in their guys at the WR position & feel they're only getting healthier & will be good at that spot, I'm told. Gordon was released off IR by #Pats yest. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 1, 2019

I'm told the #Redskins currently are expressing they like the wide receivers on the roster, including the 3 on the practice squad and want to build chemistry with that group. Still teams have until 4pm EST today to make a final decision on putting in a claim for WR Josh Gordon. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 1, 2019

From a football perspective, it wouldn't make much sense for a non-contender to waste resources on a 28-year-old wide receiver with a history of injuries and off-field issues.

But Gordon will become a free agent after the 2019 season, and the MMQB's Albert Breer points out a team could earn a compensatory draft pick by holding onto Gordon for half a season and letting him walk.

The Patriots held on to Josh Gordon past the trade deadline, subjecting him to waivers. And a reason for doing that was to keep him from contenders.



So why would a non-contender claim him? Bc if he walks as a UFA in March, such a team could get a comp pick for, in essence, free.



— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 31, 2019

A team seeking assets like the Miami Dolphins or New York Jets may consider taking that route (while sticking it to their AFC East competitors in the process).

But the more likely scenario is that a contender thin at wide receiver scoops up Gordon.

The Green Bay Packers have battled through injuries to Davante Adams, Geronimo Allison and Marques Valdez-Scantling, and pairing Gordon with Aaron Rodgers is an enticing proposition. The Chicago Bears also could use receiver help, as Allen Robinson is the only wideout with more than 250 receiving yards this season.

In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens could be a dark horse to claim Gordon to give quarterback Lamar Jackson an outside weapon who can keep defenses honest. The Houston Texans are another possibility with Will Fuller sidelined due to injury and no quality pass-catcher outside DeAndre Hopkins.

We'll find out before 4 p.m. ET on Friday if a team wants to take a chance on Gordon, or whether his red flags cause clubs to steer clear.

