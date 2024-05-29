Teams compete in 7-on-7 state qualifier

May 28—Mineral Wells hosted a 7-on-7 state qualifying tournament May 25, featuring the Rams as well as neighboring Peaster and Springtown competing in District II.

In Pool A play, Mineral Wells picked up wins against Peaster (19-7) and Decatur (26-29) to advance to the state qualifying round. The Rams came up just short against Glen Rose, 28-27.

Peaster was defeated by Decatur, Mineral Wells and Graham in its pool play.

In Pool D, Springtown picked up wins against Sanger (25-24) and Bowie (26-6).