Which teams have clinched a berth in the 2022 NFL playoffs?

It's playoff time.

The final day of the NFL regular season saw the last two available postseason berths -- the No. 7 seed in both conferences -- get picked up in dramatic fashion.

After 18 weeks of regular-season action, the playoff bracket is now set with six exciting matchups coming up on Wild Card Weekend.

Let’s break it down. Here are the teams that have secured a spot in the 2022 NFL playoffs:

In Week 14, the Philadelphia Eagles became the first team to clinch a spot in the postseason.

They were joined in Week 15 by the San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys. The Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers then followed suit in Week 16.

In Week 17, the New York Giants clinched their first postseason berth since 2016 with a victory. Tom Brady then secured another trip to the playoffs when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC South.

The Jacksonville Jaguars punched their ticket with a Week 18 victory over the Tennessee Titans. The Miami Dolphins then secured the final playoff spot in the AFC thanks to a win over the New York Jets and the New England Patriots' loss to the Bills. The final playoff spot went to the Seattle Seahawks, who outlasted the Los Angeles Rams in overtime and got a needed win from the Detroit Lions over the Green Bay Packers in the last game of the regular season.

The Eagles wrapped up the NFC East title Sunday with a win over the Giants. Minnesota, San Francisco, Tampa Bay, Kansas City, Buffalo, Cincinnati and Jacksonville also won their respective divisions.

What is the NFL playoff picture?

Here is the 2022 NFC playoff picture:

Philadelphia Eagles, 14-3 (NFC East leader, No. 1 seed)* San Francisco 49ers, 13-4 (NFC West winner)* Minnesota Vikings, 13-4 (NFC North winner)* Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8-9 (NFC South winner)* Dallas Cowboys, 12-5 (First wild card)* New York Giants, 9-7-1 (Second wild card)* Seattle Seahawks, 9-8 (Third wild card)*

Here is the 2022 AFC playoff picture:

Kansas City Chiefs, 14-3 (AFC West winner, No. 1 seed)* Buffalo Bills, 13-3 (AFC East winner)* Cincinnati Bengals, 12-4 (AFC North winner)* Jacksonville Jaguars, 9-8 (AFC South leader)* Los Angeles Chargers, 10-7 (First wild card)* Baltimore Ravens, 10-7 (Second wild card)* Miami Dolphins, 9-8 (Third wild card)*

How many teams play in the 2022 NFL playoffs?

Seven teams from each of the league's two conferences qualify for the NFL playoffs.

How do many wild card teams get into the 2022 NFL playoffs?

Each of the two conferences sends three wild card teams to the postseason. The first round of the playoffs is the wild card round, where the No. 7 team plays the No. 2 team, No. 6 plays No. 3 and No. 5 plays No. 4.

When do the 2022 NFL playoffs start?

The 2022 NFL playoffs will begin on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

When do the 2022 NFL playoffs end?

The 2022 NFL playoffs will end with Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.