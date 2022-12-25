Which teams have clinched a berth in the 2022 NFL playoffs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With Week 16 underway, NFL teams are giving that final push to try to book a spot in the 2022 NFL playoffs.

The Philadelphia Eagles became the first team to clinch a berth in the playoffs and a handful of other teams have joined them since.

Let’s break it down. Here are the teams that have secured a spot in the 2022 NFL playoffs:

In Week 14, the Eagles became the first team to clinch a spot in the postseason.

They were joined in Week 15 by the San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys. The Cincinnati Bengals are the only team to have clinched a berth in Week 16 so far.

Among the seven playoff-bound squads, Minnesota, San Francisco, Kansas City and Buffalo are the only ones to have locked up their divisions so far.

What is the NFL playoff picture?

Here is the 2022 NFC playoff picture heading into Christmas Day:

In a playoff spot

On the bubble

Here is the 2022 AFC playoff picture:

In a playoff spot

On the bubble

What are the playoff scenarios for Week 16?

Several more teams can lock up a playoff spot in Week 16.

Chargers clinch playoff berth with...

LAC win + LV loss or tie + NE loss + NYJ loss OR LAC win + LV loss or tie + NE loss + NYJ tie + MIA loss OR LAC win + LV loss or tie + NE tie + NYJ loss + MIA loss

Giants clinch playoff berth with...

NYG win + WAS loss + DET loss OR NYG win + WAS loss + SEA loss OR NYG win + DET loss + SEA loss

How many teams play in the 2022 NFL playoffs?

Seven teams from each of the league's two conferences qualify for the NFL playoffs.

How do many wild card teams get into the 2022 NFL playoffs?

Each of the two conferences sends three wild card teams to the postseason. The first round of the playoffs is the wild card round, where the No. 7 team plays the No. 2 team, No. 6 plays No. 3 and No. 5 plays No. 4.

When do the 2022 NFL playoffs start?

The 2022 NFL playoffs will begin on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

When do the 2022 NFL playoffs end?

The 2022 NFL playoffs will end with Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.