Which teams have clinched a berth in the 2022 NFL playoffs?
originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Week 15 of NFL action is underway and teams are giving that final push to try to book a spot in the 2022 NFL playoffs.
The Philadelphia Eagles became the first team to clinch a berth in the playoffs and a handful of other teams have joined them since.
Let’s break it down. Here are the teams that have secured a spot in the 2022 NFL playoffs:
In Week 14, the Eagles became the first team to clinch a spot in the postseason.
They were joined in Week 15 by the San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys. Minnesota, San Francisco and Kansas City are the only teams to have locked up their divisions so far.
What is the NFL playoff picture?
Entering Monday night's Packers-Rams game, here is the 2022 NFC playoff picture:
In a playoff spot
Philadelphia Eagles, 13-1 (NFC East leader)
Minnesota Vikings, 11-3 (NFC North winner)
San Francisco 49ers, 10-4 (NFC West winner)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 6-8 (NFC South leader)
Dallas Cowboys, 10-4 (First wild card)
New York Giants, 8-5-1 (Second wild card)
Washington Commanders, 7-6-1 (Third wild card)
On the bubble
Seattle Seahawks, 7-7
Detroit Lions, 7-7
Green Bay Packers, 5-8
Carolina Panthers, 5-9
New Orleans Saints, 5-9
Atlanta Falcons, 5-9
Here is the 2022 AFC playoff picture:
In a playoff spot
Buffalo Bills, 11-3 (AFC East leader)
Kansas City Chiefs, 11-3 (AFC West winner)
Cincinnati Bengals, 10-4 (AFC North leader)
Tennessee Titans, 7-7 (AFC South leader)
Baltimore Ravens, 9-5 (First wild card)
Los Angeles Chargers, 8-6 (Second wild card)
Miami Dolphins, 8-6 (Third wild card)
On the bubble
New England Patriots, 7-7
New York Jets, 7-7
Jacksonville Jaguars, 6-8
Las Vegas Raiders, 6-8
Cleveland Browns, 6-8
Pittsburgh Steelers, 6-8
How many teams play in the 2022 NFL playoffs?
Seven teams from each of the league's two conferences qualify for the NFL playoffs.
How do many wild card teams get into the 2022 NFL playoffs?
Each of the two conferences sends three wild card teams to the postseason. The first round of the playoffs is the wild card round, where the No. 7 team plays the No. 2 team, No. 6 plays No. 3 and No. 5 plays No. 4.
When do the 2022 NFL playoffs start?
The 2022 NFL playoffs will begin on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
When do the 2022 NFL playoffs end?
The 2022 NFL playoffs will end with Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.