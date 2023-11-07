Which teams will make the CFP rankings this week? Here's Ken Schreiber's take

Last week's results saw the CFP elimination of No. 9 Oklahoma after the 118th and final Bedlam ended with the Sooners losing, 27-24. So what do you do after a game like that? Naturally, you celebrate by storming the field, taking down the goalposts and parading them through campus where you throw them into a body of water 20 feet deep known as Theta Pond. Fortunately, that evening, two students. Noah Campbell and Griffin Singleton, dove into the freezing pond, located the goalpost, rescuing it from certain extinction and driving away with history. That story will be told for a hundred years. RIP Bedlam.

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Brian Hartline motions from the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Ohio State won 35-16.

Not much changed on Saturday with Oklahoma and Missouri being eliminated with their loses (Mizzou lost to Georgia, 30-21). LSU lost star quarterback Jayden Daniels after a vicious hit by Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner early in the fourth quarter. The game might've well been over then. He is now in concussion protocol. Alabama’s new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, just 31 years young, left Notre Dame this season for Alabama. The best coordinator's figure out what offense suits their quarterback's strengths, and he has finally figured out what starting quarterback’s Jalen Milroe strength is — running. Milroe scored four touchdowns, running for 155 yards in the Tide’s 42-28 victory. This team is dangerous. In fact, I’m picking the Tide to win the SEC. Remember you didn't just hear it here first; you only heard it here, period.

As far as the College Football Playoff rankings, we correctly predicted here numbers 1-9. Since there were no upsets, each controls their own path to securing a top four spot.

Which teams will be in this week's CFP rankings?

First four in

No. 1 Ohio State (9-0)

No. 2 Georgia (9-0)

No. 3 Michigan (9-0)

No. 4 Florida State (9-0)

First four out

No. 5 Washington (9-0)

No. 6 Oregon (8-1)

No. 7 Texas (8-1)

No. 8 Alabama (8-1)

Which other college football teams have a shot?

Penn State and Mississippi are still in the mix but play Michigan and Georgia this week in what are basically elimination games for them.

USC coach Lincoln Riley fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch after the team yielded 52 points to in the Trojans' 52-42 loss to Washington. Grinch came over when Riley ditched Oklahoma two years ago and recruited coaches and players with him. Riley has never coached an impressive defense and the perception here is he recruits offensive players and pays little attention to defense.

Coach Prime's Colorado team lost again to No. 16 Oregon State, 26-19. They are now 1-5 in their last six games. Injuries and depth have been the Buffalos downfall. Still, Sanders elevated analyst Pat Shurmer to co-offensive coordinator with current offensive coordinator Sean Lewis. So the new coach came from the booth? Really? The result. Just three points and 78 yards through three quarters. Many were second-guessing Sanders' unconventional decision in mid-season. He would have nothing of it. "I don't look back. I don't second guess myself whatsoever. Let's trust the process." No disrespect to Coach Prime, but this unorthodox decision backfired.

When will the CFP rankings be released?

The College Football Playoff committee is set to release the newest rankings at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The rankings will be released each Tuesday heading up to Selection Day, which is Sunday, Dec. 3.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Ken Schreiber predicts this week's College Football Playoff rankings