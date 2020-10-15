Teams have called Jets to check in on Quinnen Williams' trade availability: report

Jets general manager Joe Douglas has always said that he’ll listen to trade offers for any player, even if the Jets aren’t actively shopping specific players.

And with the Nov. 3 deadline now just two and a half weeks away, teams have started to pick up the phone.

According to Bleacher Report’s Connor Rogers, teams have called the Jets to ask about the availability of second-year defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.



Still just 22 years old, Williams was selected by the Jets with the third overall pick in 2019, but his career hasn’t gotten off to the fastest start. As a rookie, Williams totaled 28 combined tackles with 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss. He also dealt with an ankle injury that caused him to miss some time.

After an offseason arrest for criminal weapons possession (charges that have since been dropped), Williams’ second NFL season has been up and down, though he does have 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble in five games.

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano mentioned Williams when listing seven Jets that could be moved before the deadline, noting that the Alabama product wasn’t drafted by Douglas and that teams around the league valued Williams so highly in 2019 that “maybe someone would give up a second-rounder in return to see if they can get the dominant player Williams expected to be.”

With Le’Veon Bell released and the Jets sitting at 0-5, it will certainly be worth watching how Douglas and the front office approach the trade deadline.