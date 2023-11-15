Teams are burying Indiana with 3-pointers, knowing Hoosiers can’t — or won't — punch back

BLOOMINGTON – IU spent the opening week of its season dodging unexpected scares from nonconference guarantee-game opponents in part because of an old flaw exposed for yet another season.

Across single-digit wins against Florida Gulf Coast and Army, Indiana has been outscored by a combined 54 points from behind the 3-point line. Results have been identical across the two games — Indiana has made four 3s in each, its opponent connecting on 13.

Unfortunately for the Hoosiers, the wider issue is roughly as familiar. Across the six seasons before this one, IU has been outscored by a whopping 888 points behind the 3-point line. Add in this season’s early returns, and the number climbs to 942.

Whatever you think is behind that disparity, you’re probably at least a little bit right. The numbers are inarguable, and the conclusions they produce uncomfortable.

Insider: IU has pieces, little idea how they fit together.

More: Mike Woodson shows he trusts one freshman, but not another quite yet.

First, some raw numbers. Here are the splits between made 3s for IU and its opponents across the six seasons running 2017-23. Points off those 3s in parentheses.

∎ 2017-18: Indiana 194 made 3s (582 points), opponents 235 made 3s (705 points).

∎ 2018-19: Indiana 211 made 3s (633 points), opponents 260 made 3s (780 points).

∎ 2019-20: Indiana 176 made 3s (528 points), opponents 225 made 3s (675 points).

∎ 2020-21*: Indiana 158 made 3s (474 points), opponents 193 made 3s (579 points). *season shortened by COVID schedule

∎ 2021-22: Indiana 206 made 3s (618 points), opponents 265 made 3s (795 points).

∎ 2022-23: Indiana 200 made 3s (600 points), opponents 263 made 3s (784 points).

Now cross check those with IU’s wider defensive performances.

Only once in those six seasons (2017-18, Archie Miller’s first year) did Indiana rank lower than No. 45 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, per Ken Pomeroy.

And only once in that same stretch (again, 2017-18) were the Hoosiers outside the top 150 nationally in opponent 3-point percentage.

In other words, if we lop off Miller’s first season as the outlier, Indiana has been a decent-to-good defensive team, without glaring shortcomings defending the arc. Where, then, does the problem stem from?

While nothing is ever absolute, and there can be more than one root cause, it’s extremely difficult to digest these numbers and not return to the same conclusion that’s seeped into analysis of every season across this run:

Indiana just doesn’t shoot enough 3s.

From first to most recent across those six seasons, IU ranked 310th, 286th, 312th, 214th, 264th and 298th nationally in made 3-pointers. The numbers track similarly in terms of attempts.

There have been individual players who provided substantial impact from long range (Miller Kopp, Tamar Bates, Devonte Green, Armaan Franklin, etc.). But as a team, Indiana simply doesn’t use the 3-point line within the structure of its offense at anywhere near the going rate given the importance of court spacing in modern basketball.

Per Pomeroy, on a per-season basis, the Hoosiers have ranked No. 263 or worse nationally in 3-point attempts as a percentage of total field goal attempts in that stretch.

Not once in the past six years has Indiana finished in the top 300 in the country in percentage of points scored from 3s.

But, again, the Hoosiers haven’t been desperately poor defending the 3-point line in that stretch either. So, what’s the problem?

Opponents are still shooting a lot of them.

Some of that is organic. Indiana has enjoyed imposing rim protection across this period, from the likes of De’Ron Davis, Trayce Jackson-Davis and, now, Kel’el Ware. Opponents are bound to shoot more jumpers if they’re afraid of attacking the rim, and that’s been true for a lot of the time we’re talking about.

Yet total opponent makes have actually risen in Woodson’s tenure, even as Indiana’s have as well (likely a function of tempo). In terms of national ranking, IU has finished 238th or worse in each of the past three seasons in terms of opponent make volume, and Indiana has been outscored by wider margins behind the arc in each of Woodson’s two full seasons than the Hoosiers were in any single season under Miller.

Put more simply: Even though Indiana hasn’t necessarily shown a glaring weakness defending 3s across the past several years, and even though wider baseline defensive numbers have remained solid, opponents have still been making more 3-pointers than the average — sometimes many more — against the Hoosiers.

All of which suggests a straightforward conclusion: Teams are shooting more 3s against Indiana whether they’re good shots or not, because they trust that if they can catch fire, even in spurts, the Hoosiers won’t take or make enough at the other end to counter.

And three is more than two.

Even as IU’s teamwide 3-point accuracy has gone up, increasing each of the past two years after historic lows during Miller’s tenure, the Hoosiers have used the 3-point line as sparingly as virtually any high-major team in the country.

In fact, they’ve used it less across Woodson’s two seasons than they typically did during Miller’s four — Miller’s teams ranked anywhere from Nos. 267-324 nationally in 3-point attempts. Woodson’s first year, Indiana ranked No. 319 in attempts per game. Last year, that ranking fell to No. 352.

Last season is an outlier in this conversation in some ways. It marked the height of Jackson-Davis’ shot-blocking production, and with Race Thompson and Malik Reneau around him, opponents were bound to shoot more 3s. And with such an efficient playmaker in the post, it’s understandable 3-point shooting might dip in Jackson-Davis’ senior season.

But when it was already so close to the floor, that bottoming out became pronounced.

This obviously isn’t an every game phenomenon, but in the aggregate the trend is undeniable. And while the sample size of the current season is dangerously small, the 3-point line has been the tether that has kept inferior opponents within upset distance in both games so far.

Florida Gulf Coast and Army each hit 13 3s, to Indiana’s four. That’s a 27-point deficit from behind the arc per game, difficult to manage for a team struggling with offensive-identity issues after last summer’s departures and roster turnover. By comparison, the Hoosiers haven’t sunk that many 3s in a game in almost three years.

In isolation, it’s understandable IU is still working through turnover problems, shot-quality issues and even some rebounding concerns. When the other side is firing up 3s figuring it has nothing to lose, then watching some of those go in, the Hoosiers’ growing pains become much more acute.

There aren’t many clean, immediate solutions. Bad shots aren’t a fix and, as discussed, Indiana still has a lot of basic offensive problems to solve.

But Woodson needs to find the answers, now in scheme and style, and probably long term in roster construction. Teams are burying Indiana with 3-pointers, knowing Indiana can’t punch back — or perhaps more accurately, Indiana won’t punch back — and it’s posing a credible threat to this program’s ambitions.

Follow IndyStar reporter Zach Osterman on Twitter: @ZachOsterman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IU basketball 3-point struggles could hold Hoosiers back