Which teams have best shot at Pac-12 Championship in 2023?

In the final year of the Pac-12 conference, as we currently know it, we are expecting as competitive and entertaining of a football season as we’ve seen in quite some time.

With schools like USC, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Oregon State, and UCLA all presenting a legitimate case that they could make some noise this season, the race for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game is going to be highly contentious.

There are some early favorites for a spot in Las Vegas, with the Trojans, Ducks, Huskies, and Utes all ranking highest in the preseason polls at the moment. But one method we always like to use when peering ahead at the future is ESPN’s Football Power Index.

For those unfamiliar with ESPN’s FPI, it is a ranking that “relies on past performance on offense and defense, returning and transfer production and past recruiting data for players on the roster to form a rating.” Virtually, it’s ESPN’s way of declaring the top teams in the nation, looking at their roster, their schedule, their percent chance to win each game, and where that ultimately lands them after the season comes to an end.

The FPI predicts end-of-season records, and the probability that a team will become bowl eligible, or win the conference championship. So how do they see the Pac-12 playing out this year? It might look a little bit different than you would have expected.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire