Teams with the best odds to reach the College Football Playoff per ESPN’s FPI

College football’s Week 2 was a bit of a wild one.

No. 11 Texas dominated all three phases of the game against No. 3 Alabama, handing Nick Saban his worst loss as the head coach. It was a massive road win for the Longhorns, but an even bigger statement to the rest of the college football world. Texas proved what they’re capable of and the sky is the limit for what they can accomplish this season.

On the other hand, Texas A&M suffered a heartbreaking loss to Miami, 48-33. National media is once again debating whether it’s time to move on from head coach Jimbo Fisher.

The usual powerhouses of Georgia and Ohio State remain unbeaten, although they’ve yet to play tough competition. The updated AP Poll this week lists Georgia, Michigan, Florida State and Texas as the top-4 teams in the country.

According to ESPN’s updated FPI, here’s the top teams with the best odds of reaching the College Football Playoff this season.

Chance of reaching the CFP: 14.7%

Michigan is currently ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll and are coming off a 35-7 win over UNLV.

Chance of reaching the CFP: 22.0%

Notre Dame will be an interesting team to keep up with as the season progresses. Head coach Marcus Freeman appears to have a balanced team led by quarterback Sam Hartman.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Chance of reaching the CFP: 25.0%

Penn State is ranked No. 7 in the updated AP Poll and just dominated Delaware 63-7 in Week 2.

Chance of reaching the CFP: 26.3%

It will be interesting to see how Alabama responds after Texas marched into Tuscaloosa and handed the Crimson Tide a 10-point loss. The loss dropped Alabama to No. 10 in the AP Poll ahead of Week 3.

Chance of reaching the CFP: 27.1%

Through the first two weeks, it’s too tough to tell if Oklahoma is for real this season. The Sooners are currently ranked No. 19 in the AP Poll so they have quite a bit of room to climb.

USC Trojans

Chance of reaching the CFP: 36.4%

Even before the season started, USC was viewed as a College Football Playoff contender. It’s hard to discredit Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams, who are coming off a 56-10 dismantling of Stanford.

Georgia Bulldogs

Chance of reaching the CFP: 38.5%

The winners of the last two national championship games will remain No. 1 in the AP Poll until proven otherwise. I’m surprised ESPN’s FPI percentage isn’t higher for the Bulldogs.

Chance of reaching the CFP: 40.8%

Florida State is currently sitting in a College Football Playoff spot in the latest AP Poll. The 45-24 win over then-ranked No. 14 LSU proved the Seminoles are here to make some noise this season.

Chance of reaching the CFP: 45.1%

The Texas Longhorns were the talk of the week. Steve Sarkisian’s squad went into Tuscaloosa, and quite frankly, whooped the Crimson Tide in all three phases of the game. If Texas can prove they can be consistent over the next 10 games, the sky is the limit for this team.

Chance of reaching the CFP: 45.3%

Simply going by the eye test, I would put Georgia, Michigan, Florida State and Texas above Ohio State here if computer metrics weren’t involved. However, Ohio State has proven time and time again that they’re a CFP contender.

