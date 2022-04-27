Teams out on Ben Simmons as potential trade target

Teams were reluctant to make strong offers to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons before the deadline, and now there’s even more confusion about his condition. I spoke with a trusted source from a non-playoff team that was previously attracted to Simmons who told me they’re out on him. “We’re at the point we’d want to see him play first,” said the source. The Nets might feel the same before making a move. Sure, Simmons has major flaws. But he’s only 25, signed to a reasonable contract with three years remaining, and the last time we saw him he was one of the league’s best defenders.

Source: Kevin O’Connor @ The Ringer

NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Ja the … MIP, Ben Simmons no-shows Game 4, Nets offseason questions, Boston’s place among the NBA elite, more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 8:30 AM

Kyrie Irving contract possibilities. James Harden’s Nets tenure behind the scenes. What’s next for Ben Simmons. Steve Nash’s future. Free agency thoughts on Bruce Brown, Nic Claxton, Goran Dragic, and much more with @Kristian Winfield on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/nets-rum… – 11:24 PM

The Nets have just 6 players with guaranteed contracts for next year: Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Seth Curry, Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe. They owe these players $144,555,667.

Everyone else is a potential free agent. What’s next for Brooklyn? basketballnews.com/stories/nba-of… – 6:37 PM

Report: Nets teammates saw Ben Simmons as not pushing himself to play in playoffs nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/26/rep… – 6:00 PM

If you’re Kevin Durant who is about to turn 34, do you trust Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons to help you get a legitimate championship that didn’t come about because you jumped to the best team in basketball, or do you seek change? – 2:17 PM

It’s hard not to be cynical when reading all this reporting about Ben Simmons and his setbacks, particularly when everyone knows where the information is coming from. – 12:50 PM

Inside the stalled return of Ben Simmons, and what’s next for him and the Nets – at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3273384/2022/0… – 12:42 PM

Lot of execs/coaches weighed in on the @Brooklyn Nets‘ Ben Simmons in this @HeavySan story by @Steve Bulpett.

“He’s been enabled his entire life. … He’s just been left to his own devices to do what the f*** he wants to do.”

heavy.com/sports/brookly… – 9:53 AM

Talked about the Nets, Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving last night on @KNBR with @dieter

“This is the difference between player empowerment and player entitlement.” pic.twitter.com/Y4wjhaQH6O – 8:47 AM

Ben Simmons will never play another nba game again. If he’s hurting mentally, I hope he gets his life together – 7:57 AM

There’s plenty of blame to go around in Brooklyn, but most concerning for the future is Ben Simmons nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:03 PM

Elon Musk says he won’t rush Ben Simmons back to use Twitter until he feels he’s 100% ready… – 10:56 PM

Posted pre-game:

People who’ve worked with Ben Simmons profoundly un-stunned he missed Game 4 tonight:

“No one’s surprised. I think people were more surprised that they announced he was going to play on Monday than they were that he’s not.”

bit.ly/3rPXkJd – 10:54 PM

Nets were the worst defensive rebounding team in the league this season.

So, I mean, Ben Simmons would really help that. FWIW – 10:52 PM

“We lost a franchise player and we got a franchise player back but we didn’t get chance to see [Ben Simmons] on the floor. There was no pressure for him to step on the floor with us either. Ben’s good, we have Ben, we have his back he’s gonna be good for next year.”

Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/XNkkKWWA5C – 10:50 PM

Steve Nash said he’s love coaching the Nets and everything that’s come with the job and wants to stay. Said Joe Harris and Ben Simmons can help the Nets next season. – 9:53 PM

Steve Nash on his job status and where the Nets are heading into the offseason: “I’ve loved doing this (coaching), loved these guys, loved my staff, really had a great working environment and want to continue doing it. I think Ben Simmons and Joe Harris will give us a good lift.” – 9:53 PM

Steve Nash says he’s loved doing this job and loves his staff. “I want to continue to do it. I think Ben Simmons and Joe Harris will give us a big lift.” – 9:53 PM

Ben Simmons was not at Barclays for Game 4. The Nets say it is because of the back issues he’s dealing with. – 9:43 PM

At least Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons will have more time off – 9:37 PM

Trade Kyrie to CLE for Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert and send Ben Simmons to Minnesota for D’Angelo Russell…and let’s just spend the next 6 years being OK with 41 wins and a first round upset. Do it. – 9:35 PM

2021-22 Nets w/ Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving*, James Harden*, Ben Simmons**: 44-38 (7th in East), 15th in Net Rtg, swept in 1st Round

2018-19 Nets w/ 0 players w/ prev All-Star selections: 42-40 (6th in East), 15th in Net Rtg, lost 4-1 in 1st Round

Even w/ the *s, pretty stunning – 9:35 PM

Besides Ben Simmons, the guy who really could have helped Brooklyn in this series is James Johnson. They cut him to take Kessler Edwards off a 2 way contract. The Nets lack of size (and speed) on the perimeter has been just dominated by the Celts perimeter size – 8:45 PM

New: Ben Simmons is not sitting on the Nets bench during Game 4 for the first time during this series masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 8:19 PM

Ben Simmons, as has been noted, is not on the #Nets bench for tonight’s elimination Game 4. – 8:13 PM

Deleted a previous tweet (pictured below) that noted Ben Simmons isn’t sitting on the bench during Game 4 of Nets-Celtics but didn’t include the reason why Simmons isn’t on bench. Per a team official, Simmons isn’t sitting on bench tonight due to his back ailment. pic.twitter.com/YnjIiXLsp3 – 8:08 PM

Mental, physical health keeping Ben Simmons from #Nets lineup as both sides meet nypost.com/2022/04/25/men… via @nypostsports – 8:06 PM

Ben Simmons isn’t on the Nets bench for Game 4 vs. Boston due to his back ailment, per a team official. Simmons had been sitting on the Nets bench in recent games. Steve Nash said earlier Monday that Simmons would be evaluated by team performance staff. – 8:02 PM

As others have noted, Ben Simmons is not on Nets’ bench tonight. I’m told he’s not at the arena, because of his ongoing back issues. – 7:59 PM

Looks like no Ben Simmons on the bench tonight… safe to assume someone in his camp advised him that his bright outfits while sitting next to the coaching staff was an ugly optic. – 7:38 PM

I just don’t understand how you can have reports suggesting Ben Simmons “reiterated his commitment to playing for the Nets” but he’s nowhere to be found supporting his teammates for Game 4. – 7:36 PM

I don’t see Ben Simmons — whose outfits are usually identifiable — on the Nets’ bench for Game 4. – 7:30 PM

People who’ve worked with Ben Simmons profoundly un-stunned by him missing Game 4 tonight:

“No one’s surprised. I think people were more surprised that they announced he was going to play on Monday than they were that he’s not.”

bit.ly/3rPXkJd – 7:09 PM

Wasn’t quick enough to get it but the first photo Nets showed on jumbotron was Ben Simmons in uniform. Oops. pic.twitter.com/W7Rx3kXLU8 – 7:02 PM

#Pacers legend Reggie Miller sounded off on #Nets forward Ben Simmons, who was expected to make his season debut tonight against the #Celtics in Game 4 but will remain out due to back soreness.

“This dude has ZERO competitive (fire).” indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 6:58 PM

Nets Coach Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: “I don’t want to overstate my understanding of the situation because I’m not in Ben’s shoes. It’s very important for me to not speak for Ben. I can’t relate to what he’s going through. There is a mental component with everything.” pic.twitter.com/kepJCGwKFi – 5:59 PM

Steve Nash on Ben Simmons:

“I don’t want to overstate my understanding….I think Ben has addressed that there is a mental component with what he’s going through. But how much and where he’s at with that is not for me to speak about.”

#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/OFdTKdSunW – 5:39 PM

Report: Ben Simmons needs more support with mental health to play for Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/25/rep… – 5:38 PM

ESPN story with the details on the Brooklyn Nets’ meeting today with Ben Simmons and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul: es.pn/37NFijI – 5:37 PM

Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash called Ben Simmons a cornerstone of the franchise and said there is a mental component Simmons is working through, along with his back injury, in his comeback attempt. pic.twitter.com/WIYF6JswNj – 5:34 PM

Nash on the mental aspect of what Ben Simmons is going through: “It’s very important for me not to speak for Ben because I cant relate to what he’s going through. There’s a mental component w/ everything. Ben’s addressed there’s a mental component w/ what he’s going through.” – 5:26 PM

Steve Nash on the Ben Simmons situation and whether there is a mental health aspect to his continued absence. pic.twitter.com/jSqr7n6Mth – 5:25 PM

Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: “I’m very careful not to speak for Ben. There is a mental component he’s going through…We want to help him in any aspect, he’s a cornerstone.” – 5:24 PM

Steve Nash says “there is a mental component with everything.” But how much and where Ben Simmons is at with that is not for Nash to speak on. – 5:23 PM

Ben Simmons and Brooklyn Nets remain committed to working together #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:55 PM

ESPN Sources: Ben Simmons and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul met with GM Sean Marks and Nets leadership today to discuss how they’ll continue to work through the physical and mental hurdles needed to get Simmons back on the court. – 3:34 PM

Steve Nash never expected Ben Simmons to play in #Nets‘ do-or-die Game 4 nypost.com/2022/04/25/ben… via @nypostsports – 2:49 PM

#Pacers legend Reggie Miller blasts Ben Simmons for missing #Nets‘ playoff game indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 1:48 PM

Now on @njdotcom

Nets ‘exasperated’ by Ben Simmons saga, Tim Legler says he’s ‘completely lost all credibility’ nj.com/nets/2022/04/n… – 1:46 PM

Thank you to Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea for reminding us of Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons’ contract terms – 1:17 PM

Instead of a gap season, Heat’s Victor Oladipo living in the moment. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Victor Oladipo could have gone Ben Simmons on the Heat. He didn’t. – 12:52 PM

I dunno if it was Ben Simmons’ camp, the Nets, the Nets’ stars, Simmons himself, or a combination of them all. But whichever party was most responsible for floating the idea that Ben Simmons’ might return from this year-long ailment DURING THE PLAYOFFS did him a great disservice. – 11:39 AM

As I spend another sunny afternoon lying around in bed amid the potent pincer movement of back pain and mental fog, I would just like to say that I have a real massive problem with much of the Ben Simmons conversation. – 11:35 AM

Charles Barkley and Shaq did not hold back on Ben Simmons after it was announced he would not make his return for the Celtics-Nets Game 4 matchup Monday night masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:30 AM

Report: People around Ben Simmons ‘exasperated’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/25/rep… – 11:16 AM

Steve Nash says he of course would love to have Ben Simmons on the floor but adds that he isn’t disappointed with Simmons in any way. “His back is his back. We’ve got to work through this.” pic.twitter.com/xuEG9QT8G8 – 11:13 AM

Nic Claxton on Ben Simmons being unavailable for Game 4 due to a setback during his rehab process: “That’s unfortunate for him. I know he probably wanted to be out there playing with us and to have a setback – I know that sucks for us and it sucks for him.” – 10:54 AM

Nash said Ben Simmons is not slated to have another MRI. #nets – 10:35 AM

Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: “I wasn’t really expecting him to play.” – 10:25 AM

Laughing at Ben Simmons? Laughing at Ben Simmons ⬇️ audacy.com/podcasts/the-j… – 6:30 AM

I don’t know about Ben Simmons’ physical or mental state, but I do know it’s highly questionable to ask someone to make a season debut after being out with an injury in a playoff game with a new team. I recall a playoff game in 1996 when a goggled Reggie Miller … – 8:38 PM

“This dude has ZERO competitive 🔥”

Reggie Miller sounded off on Ben Simmons 👀

➡️ https://t.co/rXfICHpRQP pic.twitter.com/HkL3ViSTOC – 7:04 PM

Nets list Ben Simmons as out for Game 4 due to back soreness nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/24/net… – 6:17 PM

NBA Playoffs 2022:

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Here is my scorching Ben Simmons opinion: Can we just talk about someone else?

Like Victor Oladipo is a former #2 overall pick playing for the #1 seed with a rotation spot that just opened up. Can we talk about him? – 6:11 PM

ESPN story on Ben Simmons reporting back soreness on Sunday, leaving the Nets surprised and disappointed that he won’t make his season debut in Game 4: es.pn/3MtIcJm – 6:06 PM

The Nets list Ben Simmons as out for Game 4 Monday citing “return to competition reconditioning/back soreness”

The good news for the Nets is they’ll get Simmons and Joe Harris back for the 2022-23 season – 5:58 PM

Spent more time on an NBA floor than Ben Simmons this season. pic.twitter.com/SCx5fC4yvl – 5:38 PM

It is hard to over-emphasize how disastrously this entire Ben Simmons situation has been handled, from Day One of training camp until the end of this season. Just, the entirety of this is a disaster. From sitting out to losing money to the will-he-won’t-he-play? Just horrid. – 5:36 PM

Letting Ben Simmons make his Nets debut in these circumstances would have been malpractice. But allowing it to be framed as an injury opens him up to every bit as much scrutiny. The Nets are handling PR, HR and asset management as poorly as the Knicks usually do. – 5:29 PM

Ben Simmons fit for G4 pic.twitter.com/m6YKQEHBgX – 5:27 PM

Kevin Durant is out there playing 46 minutes. Nets have no depth. And Ben Simmons can’t chip in 10-15 minutes to help his team try to stave off elimination? This can’t be going over well in the locker room. – 5:19 PM

Yo, @Stephen A. Smith just ethered Ben Simmons who is now out for Game 4. Didn’t tell a lie. This bama wants has quits and files a grievance to get back $20M for not working. Gimme a break – 5:15 PM

Ben Simmons is going to wind up not playing two full seasons after being the top pick of the 2016 NBA Draft. Also missed the 2020 postseason due to knee surgery.

He’ll be 26 this summer – 5:12 PM

Stephen A just went OFF on Ben Simmons and can’t say I disagree with anything he said. – 5:11 PM

Ben Simmons now targeting Game 7 or Game 8. Details to come. – 5:04 PM

The Nets should list Ben Simmons as ‘Out – return to UNcompetitive reconditioning’ – 5:02 PM

Nets list Ben Simmons out for Game 4, removing perhaps all the intrigue left in this series. – 4:56 PM

Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) has been ruled out for tomorrow’s Game 4 against the #Celtics, an elimination game for the #Nets. – 4:55 PM

Really fun Ben Simmons season – 4:54 PM

ESPN Sources: The Nets and Ben Simmons expected he would be ready to play on Monday, but after getting on the court yesterday Simmons says he awoke with back soreness today. In the end, the team and Simmons agreed he’ll remain out for Game 4. – 4:53 PM

The Brooklyn Nets have ruled Ben Simmons out for Game 4 against the Boston Celtics.

This is the right move, as we covered at @basketbllnews: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-ro… – 4:52 PM

I gotta say the cost-benefit analysis of bringing back Ben Simmons in a must-win game never seemed like a good one. – 4:50 PM

Nets just released injury report for Game 4. No Ben Simmons. – 4:48 PM

Injury reports are out.

Boston: No injuries to report.

Brooklyn: Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) – OUT – 4:46 PM

The Nets have ruled Ben Simmons out for Game 4 – 4:42 PM

The Nets are listing Ben Simmons as out for Game 4 against the Celtics. – 4:41 PM

Brooklyn Nets list Ben Simmons as out for Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. – 4:40 PM

Ben Simmons listed as out for Game 4 by the Nets. – 4:40 PM

As of now, Nets forward Ben Simmons is listed as OUT for Game 4 against the Celtics – 4:39 PM

Nets list Ben Simmons as OUT for tomorrow’s Game 4. – 4:39 PM

Nets say Ben Simmons is out for Game 4. – 4:39 PM

Ben Simmons is listed as OUT for Game 4 versus the Celtics. – 4:39 PM

The Nets are currently listing Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) as OUT for tomorrow’s Game 4 against the Celtics. – 4:39 PM

The Nets have ruled Ben Simmons out for tomorrow’s elimination Game 4. – 4:39 PM

The Nets say Ben Simmons remains out for Game 4 against the Celtics tomorrow night. – 4:39 PM

Ben Simmons is OUT for Game 4, per the Nets. – 4:39 PM

Ben Simmons is out for Game 4 on Monday, Nets say. – 4:39 PM

Ben Simmons is out for Game 4, Nets say – 4:38 PM

Nets are listing Ben Simmons as OUT for Game 4 vs. Celtics. A surprise as Simmons had been expected to play Monday as long as rehab was on course. – 4:38 PM

Steve Nash has no update on Ben Simmons and if he will play tomorrow. Team has to submit a status report at 5 p.m. Nash doesn’t speculate on what Simmons will be listed as. – 1:33 PM

Prior to Game 3, Steve Nash said G4 return for Ben Simmons is “possible.” “It’s not a normal return (given length of Simmons’ absence)…There’s a lot of bigger picture, bigger context – how he’s feeling, how able he would be to adapt to the environment.” sny.tv/articles/crazy… – 1:29 PM

When asked if he thought Ben Simmons would play in Game 4, Bruce Brown was honest in his assessment: “I have no idea.”

It’s the same sentiment we’ve heard from several Nets players over the last week or so regarding Simmons’ availability. – 12:44 PM

Neither Bruce Brown nor Seth Curry have any idea if Ben Simmons will play tomorrow. “That’s above my pay grade,” Brown said. – 12:44 PM

Bruce Brown on if he expects Ben Simmons to play tomorrow: “I have no idea. That’s above my pay grade.” – 12:35 PM

No sign of Ben Simmons or Kyrie Irving. Kevin Durant walked off the floor when media came into practice. pic.twitter.com/wME4JIBBRi – 12:27 PM

In years prior, Lillard has indicated to Portland leadership several two-way, rangy wings such as Grant, Ben Simmons, Aaron Gordon and Jaylen Brown as the type of playing partner he preferred, sources said. -via Bleacher Report / April 21, 2022

Joel Embiid: “I just didn’t understand what was going on [with the Ben Simmons situation], honestly. I didn’t understand what happened and what led up to that whole situation. To this day, I don’t understand. Even when you look at it and I don’t have any problems with him and like I say, obviously we didn’t win the championship together, but in the regular season, we went dominant every single season. 50-win seasons, I always believed that we had a chance to win together. Like I always believed that even to this day. I believe that we had a chance to win and what we were able to accomplish obviously, winning matters the most, but I feel like we had a chance and that’s what I don’t get. I don’t understand what was going on, honestly. What caused him to want to leave. I understand his explanation, but a lot of things don’t make sense.” -via Sixers Wire / March 17, 2022

Steve Nash on Ben Simmons’ chances of playing in regular season: ‘I have extremely high hopes’ he Brooklyn Nets still have no idea exactly when Ben Simmons will be able to make his season debut as he continues to deal with a back injury, but coach Steve Nash said after Tuesday’s shootaround that he has “extremely high hopes that we’ll see him in the regular season.” “He’s just doing his rehab, strengthening,” Nash said. “We’re still doing that side of things rather than court work right now.” -via ESPN / March 15, 2022