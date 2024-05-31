Advertisement

Here are the teams the Bears will join on the list of ‘Hard Knocks' participants

ryan taylor
·2 min read
originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

This summer, the Bears will become the 18th team to participate in HBO's "Hard Knocks" documentary, the NFL, the Bears and Max announced on Thursday.

Part of the three-pronged criteria for a team's eligibility in being forced into participation is their absence from the documentary in the last 10 years. Because the Bears have never participated in the documentary dating back to its start in 2001, they qualified for forceful participation.

HBO has now covered 16 teams across 21 different versions of the documentary thus far. Along with the Bears this offseason, they'll notch another team in the New York Giants with a new offseason version of the documentary that stems from the end of the 2023 season to the beginning of the summer.

Here are all the teams who have/will participate in the documentary. (Italicized teams are those who are slated to participate but have yet to do so.)

Year

Team

Version

2001

Baltimore Ravens

Training Camp

2002

Dallas Cowboys

Training Camp

2007

Kansas City Chiefs

Training Camp

2008

Dallas Cowboys

Training Camp

2009

Cincinnati Bengals

Training Camp

2010

New York Jets

Training Camp

2012

Miami Dolphins

Training Camp

2013

Cincinnati Bengals

Training Camp

2014

Atlanta Falcons

Training Camp

2015

Houston Texans

Training Camp

2016

Los Angeles Rams

Training Camp

2017

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Training Camp

2018

Cleveland Browns

Training Camp

2019

Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders

Training Camp

2020

Los Angeles Chargers and Rams

Training Camp

2021

Dallas Cowboys

Training Camp

2021

Indianapolis Colts

In-Season

2022

Detroit Lions

Training Camp

2022

Arizona Cardinals

In-Season

2023

New York Jets

Training Camp

2023

Miami Dolphins

In-Season

2024

New York Giants

Offseason

2024

Chicago Bears

Training Camp

The Bears' version of the "Hard Knocks" documentary will first air on Aug. 6.

