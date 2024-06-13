Teams battle for Palace's Olise - Friday's gossip

Newcastle, Bayern Munich and Chelsea want Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has interest from Saudi Arabia, and Manchester United monitor Matthijs de Ligt.

Newcastle and Bayern Munich were the first clubs to contact Crystal Palace as they look to sign French winger Michael Olise, 22. (Athletic - subscription required).

Chelsea were the next to contact Palace regarding Olise, approaching them on Thursday. (Mirror)

Chelsea's England Under-21 international Noni Madueke, 22, is also on Newcastle's shortlist as they look to target a new right-winger in the transfer window. (i Sport)

Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr want to make Liverpool and Netherlands centre-back Virgil van Dijk the highest-paid defender in the world. (Marca)

Manchester United are closely monitoring 24-year-old Bayern Munich and Netherlands centre-back Matthijs de Ligt. (Sky Sports Germany)

Manchester United also have 24-year-old Frenchman Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice, another club Ineos own, as an option as they look to recruit a centre-back. (Mail)

Bologna's Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee, 23, is also on Manchester United's radar this summer, but they could face competition from AC Milan and Juventus. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Liverpool and Manchester United are both pursuing Lille's French centre-back Leny Yoro, 18, but Real Madrid are also interested. (Athletic - subscription required)

Tottenham, Aston Villa and West Ham are interested in Roma and England striker Tammy Abraham, 26. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Aston Villa want £40m for striker Jhon Duran, with Chelsea in talks to sign the 20-year-old. The Colombian has made just three Premier League appearances since joining in January 2023. (Times - subscription required)

New Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho wants to sign Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 28, from Tottenham. (Takvim - in Turkish, subscription required)

West Ham and Leicester City have met with representatives of Juventus' Argentine forward Matias Soule, 21, in London. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Arsenal face a setback in their pursuit of Sporting Lisbon's Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres, 26, with the Portuguese side's valuation higher than what the Gunners would be willing to pay. (Sun)

Brentford will refuse to sell England striker Ivan Toney, 28, for any less than £60m, although they previously valued him at £80m. (Talksport)

Former Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi is set to agree to a three-year contract to become Marseille manager. Brighton would receive a 6m euro (£5.07m) fee. (Fabrizio Romano)

Premier League clubs are watching Lens and Austria centre-back Kevin Danso, 25, who has been backed for a move to Manchester United by former player Rio Ferdinand. (i Sport)