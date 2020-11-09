Teams as bad or worse than the Jets rarely play on MNF. The others eventually fired their coach.

When the Jets host the Patriots in Week 9, they will join a short list of horrible teams to appear on Monday Night Football.

Sitting at 0-8 entering the game, Gang Green is the worst team in the NFL and in control of the No. 1 pick. The Patriots, meanwhile, are not much better at 2-5, making this a less than desirable primetime matchup with the two squads meeting for the first time this season. While it’s certainly not an exciting game, it is a rare one — thanks specifically to New York’s futility.

Just three other teams as bad or worse than the Jets have appeared on Monday Night Football, as noted by ESPN’s Rich Cimini. The 2013 Bucs had the same record when they shocked the 4-4 Dolphins in 2013. The 0-10 Dolphins, meanwhile, continued their losing ways to the 7-3 Steelers in 2007. The 1980 Saints were the worst team to appear on MNF, as they owned an 0-11 record before falling to the 7-4 Rams.

Jets fans looking to those previous loveable losers for short-term hope won’t find much of it. The 2013 Bucs used their Monday night win to spark a three-game winning streak, but they ultimately finished 4-12. The 2007 Dolphins and 1980 Saints both finished 1-15.

All three of those teams fired their head coaches — Greg Schiano, Cam Cameron and Dick Nolan, respectively — after those poor finishes. None of them got or have yet to get another NFL head coaching opportunity. Schiano is currently the head coach at Rutgers, the job he held before going to Tampa.

Could a similar fate await Adam Gase and the Jets? That remains to be seen, but it certainly seems likely as New York gains entry into an exclusive club for Monday Night Football’s worst.