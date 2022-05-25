Teams are asking for steep price to take Westbrook off Lakers’ hands

The Los Angeles Lakers still have a sincere desire to trade Russell Westbrook and move on from him.

However, consummating a trade involving him won’t be easy for several reasons.

One of those reasons is that rival teams have reportedly been asking for a steep price to take on Westbrook and his contract.

Via Lakers Daily:

“Westbrook and the Lakers failed to make the playoffs in the 2021-22 season, and the team may decide to trade him this coming offseason. However, it’s going to come at a price for Los Angeles. “‘Teams have been demanding the inclusion of at least one first-round pick to take on Westbrook’s massive expiring contract, according to league sources,’ The Athletic’s Jovan Buha wrote. ‘Rival teams know how much of a public trainwreck last season was for the Lakers, and they’re not looking to do Los Angeles any favors by helping them off of Westbrook’s contract.'”

Westbrook apparently has plenty of game left in him, as he finished the season very strong. However, he is a difficult fit on any team because of his poor outside shooting and his lack of effectiveness off the ball.

In addition, the 2017 league MVP has one year remaining on his contract at about $47 million, which means that another team would have to give up a significant haul to make the salaries of incoming and outgoing assets match, which is required under league rules.

The Lakers don't seem inclined to give in

As eager as the Lakers are to move on from the Westbrook experience, they may not want to meet the demands of another team in order to do so.

Via The Athletic:

“As of now, they have no intention of using a first-round pick to facilitate a Westbrook trade, according to league sources.”

There is also some thinking within the organization that if the right head coach is hired and the supporting cast is improved, perhaps the team could win with Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis next season.

As of now, the candidates for the Lakers’ head coaching vacancy are Darvin Ham, Kenny Atkinson and Terry Stotts. The team has reportedly been asking candidates how they would use Westbrook offensively, which either means it is planning for the possibility it won’t be able to pull off a palatable trade or it may be considering keeping him.

Story continues

It also looks like the team is not considering waiving him if it isn’t able to trade him.

1

1